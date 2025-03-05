Registration Now Open For Osher Lifelong Learning Institute At Ringling College Spring Semester

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Registration is open for the 2025 spring semester at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Ringling College, which offers noncredit educational opportunities for adults to pursue new interests, expand intellectual horizons, and enrich their lives.

The semester, which runs March 17-May 8, 2025, features more than 40courses, lectures, workshops, and special presentations covering a wide variety of topics, including arts and entertainment, history, music appreciation, health, literature, philosophy, religion, and science.

Semester highlights include Florida Seminoles — Tale of Tears; What Law and Order (And Other Media) Get Wrong; Minorities in Shark Sciences; What's It Worth? with Andrew Ford; A History of Baseball Cards (1886-1943); Health Impacts of Air Pollution; and the premiere screening of Katharine Lee Bates and the Story of America the Beautiful. Classes are offered at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; and online via Zoom.

To register, or for information about becoming an OLLI member, visit www.OLLIatRinglingCollege.org or call 941-309-5111.

Highlights of the 2025 spring semester include:

What Law and Order (And Other Media) Get Wrong – On TV, the police “take the suspect down to the station for questioning.” Judges announce evidence is “out” after arguments by lawyers in the judge's chambers. Sergeants tell their officers to “go get a warrant,” and moments later, the police have a warrant. Is any of this real? This class reviews these scenarios and more, and how they bear little resemblance to the law or reality.

What's It Worth? with Andrew Ford – Bring one item that you have been curious about and Andrew Ford, a seasoned antique and fine art acquisitions expert, will assess its worth. With decades of knowledge and experience, Ford can accurately evaluate the value of your treasure, whether it's a sterling silver necklace from your great aunt, or a glass sculpture.

A History of Baseball Cards (1886-1943) – News reports have brought attention to the multimillion-dollar Honus Wagner and Mickey Mantle cards, but the story of baseball cards goes far beyond big stars and big dollars. This course introduces the variety and beauty of the national pastime's favorite companion.

Jazz Appreciation – This course provides a look at the evolution of jazz music, who practiced the art, and the audience that appreciated it from its inception at the beginning of the 20th century up to the present day.

Bloom and Flutter: How to Attract Butterflies to Your Garden – Discover the magic of transforming your Florida garden into a butterfly haven. This course teaches you how to select native Florida plants that attract and sustain local butterfly species year-round. Perfect for beginner and experienced gardeners alike.

On March 21, 1-2:30 pm, OLLI presents the premiere screening of Katharine Lee Bates and the Story of America the Beautiful with special guests John de Graaf (director and writer) and Laurence Cotton (producer). This new film examines the life of Katharine Lee Bates, poet, professor, social reformer, and unsung hero best known for authoring America the Beautiful. General admission is $12.

Additionally, OLLI at Ringling College offers three lectures and a special presentation during the spring semester. Lectures include Health Impacts of Air Pollution on March 20, 2:30-4 pm ($15 general admission); Minorities in Shark Sciences on April 14, 10-11:30 am (free; pre-registration required); and Guiding Lights: A History of Floridaʼs Most Famous Lighthouses on April 16, 10-11 am ($15 general admission). On March 27, 2-3:30 pm, OLLI presents Handbells: Music to Your Ears! with the RingSide handbell ensemble. General admission is $15.

To register, or for more information about becoming an OLLI member, visit www.OLLIatRinglingCollege.org or call 941-309-5111.

Comments