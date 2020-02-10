RIDERS IN THE SKY Announced At Thrasher-Horne Center

Article Pixel Feb. 10, 2020  

For more than thirty years Riders In The Sky have been keepers of the flame passed on by the Sons of the Pioneers, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers.

While remaining true to the integrity of Western music, they have become modern-day icons by branding the genre with their own legendary wacky humor and way-out Western wit, along with encouraging buckaroos and buckarettes to live life "The Cowboy Way!"

Winners of two Grammys, they stand "hats & shoulders" above the rest of the purveyors of "Comedy & Western!"

Buy your tickets at Thrasher-Horne Center online or by calling 904-276-6815!




