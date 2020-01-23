Award winning Broadway and Cabaret star, Jeff Harnar is coming to St. Boniface on Siesta Key for a very special engagement. This concert will run in Sarasota, FL at St. Boniface Episcopal Church on February 21, 2020 at 7:30pm. The concert is preceded by a cocktail hour with complimentary hors d'oeuvres. Each ticket purchase includes 2 free drink vouchers. Tickets ($30/$40 includes ticket to Nunsense the Musical) are available at http://www.bonifacechurch.org/music.

THE 1959 BROADWAY SONGBOOK is a musical collage of the 21 musicals that were playing in New York in 1959. "Gypsy," "The Sound of Music," "Fiorello," "West Side Story," "My Fair Lady," "The Music Man," "Flower Drum Song," "Bells are Ringing," & "Once Upon a Mattress" are among the shows is this tribute to what some have called the twilight of The Golden Age of Broadway. Songwriters represented include Jule Styne, Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Harold Arlen & Yip Harburgh, Leonard Bernstein, Comeden & Green and Lerner & Loewe. "On The Street Where You Live," "Tonight," "Till There Was You,"'"Together Wherever We Go," "I'm Getting Married in the Morning" and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" and many more are included in this evening of remarkable Broadway music.

Jeff Harnar Sings the 1959 Songbook is presented by the Friends of Music at St Boniface with underwriting from Jeff Hamblin, and is part of their stellar Music Series for 2019-2020

Tickets are available at http://www.bonifacechurch.org/music.

