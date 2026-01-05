Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Artist Marta Myada To Present TAKING STAGE: SONGS OF MY JOURNEY

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present Taking Stage: Songs of My Journey, a solo showcase by WBTT artist Marta Myada, on Sunday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Donelly Theatre at WBTT in Sarasota and is part of the thirteenth year of the company’s Young Artist Program.

Taking Stage: Songs of My Journey traces Myada’s personal and artistic development through music and storytelling. The showcase reflects on formative moments in her life, from early influences to professional milestones, including her first major role as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors. Through a range of musical styles, the program explores themes of resilience, faith, and artistic self-discovery.

The performance will blend vocals, violin, and spoken reflection. Musical selections span jazz, gospel, contemporary ballads, and soul, highlighting Myada’s versatility as a performer. The production is directed by Adrienne Pitts, with choreography by Derric Gobourne Jr.. WBTT resident music director Matthew McKinnon will serve as music director, with additional special guests appearing throughout the evening.

Myada is a Sarasota native and works as an actor, vocalist, and violinist. Her stage credits include Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, Heather Chandler in Heathers: The Musical, and Shanita in Skeleton Crew. She has appeared in productions with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Florida Studio Theatre, Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, Venice Theatre, Starlite Players, Disney’s Epcot and Magic Kingdom, and The Straz Performing Arts Center.

Her musical background includes 15 years of classical violin training, including ensemble work with the C.H.A.M.P.S Orchestra and the Sarasota Orchestra Youth Philharmonic. Her training also encompasses musical theatre, piano, choral performance, and jazz and modern dance.

The Young Artist Program is part of WBTT’s education initiatives and was created to support and develop emerging artists of color. The program allows company members to present self-produced work, with all proceeds from each showcase going directly to the presenting artist to support their artistic and professional growth.

In a statement, WBTT founder and artistic director Nate Jacobs said, “It has been a pleasure and an honor to work with Marta over the years. My main purpose in founding WBTT was to mentor and help develop the creative talents of aspiring performers like Marta, who has devoted herself to multiple facets of the arts in pursuit of excellence.”

Young Artist Program showcases take place at the Donelly Theatre at WBTT, located at 1012 North Orange Avenue in Sarasota. Tickets are $29 for general admission, with sponsor tickets available for $100, which include reserved preferred seating and playbill recognition. Tickets may be purchased through the WBTT box office by phone or in person.