Florida Studio Theatre Reveals Details For 2026 Shindig

Florida Studio Theatre has shared new details for its annual fundraising celebration, The Shindig, taking place Monday, March 2, 2026, in FST's Hegner Theatre Wing. This year's theme, Dare to Imagine, draws inspiration from FST's upcoming spring production The Blue-Sky Boys, inviting guests to dream boldly about the future of theatre in Sarasota.

Each season, FST welcomes more than 235,000 audience members thanks to the generosity of its supporters. And every year, the Shindig brings together those dedicated supporters, artists, and community leaders for an evening that celebrates their shared commitment. Proceeds from the event will support FST's largest expansion to date, the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza, with a special focus on advancing Act II of this transformative project.

The event will be chaired once again by Anita DeVine, a longtime FST subscriber and 2025-2026 Co-Producer of A Tailor Near Me. “I have been attending the Shindigs for over a decade,” said DeVine. “The event brings together theatre lovers, performers, and staff to celebrate everything that makes Florida Studio Theatre so special. I am delighted to chair again this year and to work alongside the staff to create a memorable evening in support of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza.”

The Shindig: Dare to Imagine will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a delightful cocktail reception in FST's Hegner Theatre Wing. Guests will then move to the Gompertz Theatre for exclusive live performances by FST's artists, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the creativity that defines the organization. The evening will conclude with a three-course dinner catered by Michael's On East.

This year's event is generously supported by Gulf Coast Community Foundation as the event's lead sponsor. Sponsorship opportunities include:

“Over the Moon” - $10,000 (includes ten tickets)

“The Right Stuff” – $5,000 (includes six tickets)

“Come Fly with Me” – $2,500 (includes two tickets)

“When You Wish Upon a Star” – $1,000 (donation only).

Individual tickets are available for $350 per person.

Funds raised during the evening will directly support construction of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza, a monumental project that will expand parking, provide high-quality artist housing, and increase FST's capacity to offer accessible and affordable theatre to the community.

The evening will also include the presentation of the Spelman Award, honoring a foundation or individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership through mentorship, service, or philanthropic support. This award highlights the incredible contributions that have made FST's affordable and accessible programming possible for over 50 years.