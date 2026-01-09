Photos: PRIMARY TRUST at Asolo Repertory Theatre First Look

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Asolo Repertory Theatre will be presenting Primary Trust, with performances running from January 7–February 11, 2026. Get a first look at production photos here!

Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Eboni Booth's absorbing, funny, and ultimately profound play centers on Kenneth, a middle-aged man living a carefully ordered life in small-town America. He spends his days working at a quiet bookstore and his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar with his closest companion. But when Kenneth suddenly loses his job, he is forced to confront a world—and the possibility of human connection—he's long avoided. A deceptively ordinary story about the extraordinary courage it takes to open oneself to friendship, change, and hope.

The principal cast features Kamal Bolden, Anthony Cason, Luke Choi, Matt DeCaro, Kayland Jordan, Angelle Mishon, Peter Vitale, Will Westray.