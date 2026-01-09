Photos: PRIMARY TRUST at Asolo Repertory Theatre First Look

 tracker
The principal cast features Kamal Bolden, Anthony Cason, Luke Choi, Matt DeCaro, Kayland Jordan, Angelle Mishon, Peter Vitale, Will Westray.

Asolo Repertory Theatre will be presenting Primary Trust, with performances running from January 7–February 11, 2026. Get a first look at production photos here!

Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Eboni Booth's absorbing, funny, and ultimately profound play centers on Kenneth, a middle-aged man living a carefully ordered life in small-town America. He spends his days working at a quiet bookstore and his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar with his closest companion. But when Kenneth suddenly loses his job, he is forced to confront a world—and the possibility of human connection—he's long avoided. A deceptively ordinary story about the extraordinary courage it takes to open oneself to friendship, change, and hope.

Photo credit: Adrian Van Stee

Anthony Cason

Anthony Cason, kamal Bolden

Angelle Mishon, Kamal Bolden, Anthony Cason

Matt DeCaro, Anthony Cason

Kayland Jordan, Anthony Cason

The cast




