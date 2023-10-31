Florida Studio Theatre Receives $75,000 Grant From The Shubert Foundation

This grant award marks a 25% increase from what the theatre received last year.

Oct. 31, 2023

Florida Studio Theatre has received a $75,000 grant from The Shubert Foundation. The grant will be used for general operating support for FST's 2023-2024 Season, which opened last month with the original music revue, Up on the Roof, and will run through mid-October 2024. This grant award marks a 25% increase from what the theatre received last year, demonstrating The Shubert Foundation's committed support of FST's efforts to produce high-quality theatre at an affordable price.

 

This year, The Shubert Foundation awarded a record $37.9 million in grants to 635 non-profit arts organizations across the United States.

 

“The increase in both our funding and the number of our grantees comes at a critical time for performing arts organizations across the country,” said Diana Phillips, President of The Shubert Foundation. “Unfortunately, many of them continue to be faced with huge challenges—skyrocketing costs, still-hesitant audiences and the end of federal relief funding being key among them. As the need and the merit have never been greater, we are particularly pleased we can expand our funding to a broader range of theatre and dance companies than ever before."

The Foundation is dedicated to supporting professional theatre and dance companies, like FST, that develop and produce new work. New Play Development is the lifeblood of FST. Over the past few years, FST has strengthened its commitment to developing new plays, launching collaborations with playwrights like Bernardo Cubría and producing the World Premieres of plays the theatre was integral in helping develop. During the 2022-2023 Season, FST presented over 20 productions, two of which were Regional Premieres and eight of which were World Premieres.

“The Shubert Foundation has been one of FST's most significant supporters for almost 30 years,” said Rebecca Hopkins, FST's Managing Director. “They have always understood the importance of general operating support in building the strength of the theatre. This incredible increased support will help us continue to meet our mission and serve our community as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary Season. This support helps us keep our ticket prices among the lowest in the nation as we strive to create theatre that is ‘affordable and accessible to as many people as possible.'”

For more information on The Shubert Foundation grant, please contact Lydia Baxter, FST's Public Relations Manager, at (941) 366-9017 x338 or at lbaxter@floridastudiotheatre.org.



