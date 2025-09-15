Florida Studio Theatre Opens 2025–26 Children’s Theatre Series With PETER PAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Studio Theatre (FST) will launch its 2025–26 Children’s Theatre Series with a magical new retelling of Peter Pan, adapted by Caroline Saldivar and Ben Liebert. The production begins September 20 and runs through October 25 in FST’s Keating Theatre.

Audiences of all ages are invited to take flight with Peter, Wendy, and Tinker Bell on a journey to Neverland—where pirates roam, fairies sparkle, and children never grow up. This lively new adaptation brings Barrie’s cherished tale to life with fresh imagination while staying true to the story’s spirit of magic, mischief, and heart.

“I’m overjoyed to open our season with such a timeless and beloved story,” said Caroline Saldivar, FST’s Director of Children’s Theatre. “This production captures the wonder of Neverland while bringing families together through laughter, adventure, and imagination. From swashbuckling pirates to soaring adventures, it’s a shared experience that connects generations, strengthens our community, and reminds us of the joy of discovering stories side by side.”

The production features FST’s 2025–26 Acting Apprentices, a select group of emerging theatre artists engaged in a year of professional training and performance. The cast includes Grayson Buchanan as Peter, Maya Carpentiere as Wendy, Ryan Dugan as Captain Hook and Mr. Darling, Amanda González as Mrs. Darling and Smee, Walter Steven Dagley as Michael and Tootles, and Sheila Wallis as John and Slightly. The creative team includes Ben Liebert (director and costume design), Jim Prosser (music), Casey Seiler (scenic design), Kate Landry (lighting design), Nicholas Christensen (sound design), and Tori Martinson (stage manager).

Single tickets for Peter Pan start at $12. The production is also included in FST’s four-show Children’s Theatre subscription package, which features Deck the Halls, the annual holiday celebration; Snow White, a creative retelling of the classic fairy tale; and The Pirate Ship and the Sea Monster & Other Winning Plays, showcasing works written by elementary school students. Subscriptions are available for as little as $25, just $6.25 per show. Tickets and subscriptions are available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.

Public performances of Peter Pan will be held on Saturday, September 20 at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.; Sunday, September 28 at 10 a.m.; Saturday, October 4 at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.; Sunday, October 12 at 10 a.m.; Sunday, October 19 at 10 a.m.; and Saturday, October 25 at 10 a.m. Additional performances may be added.