Florida Studio Theatre Extends VINTAGE POP!

Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the second extension of Vintage POP!, a never-before-seen musical revue exploring the transformation of popular music from the 1920s to the 1980s. Created by Summer Cabaret favorite Carole J. Bufford, Vintage POP! will now play from Wednesday, March 24 to Sunday, May 2, 2021, in FST's Keating Theatre for socially-distanced, limited capacity audiences. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org, or at 941.366.9000.

"I am thrilled to hear that Vintage POP! has been extended for a second time-before we've even started the run!" said Carole J. Bufford. "I cannot wait to return to the stage. I know people are really craving live music and the collective experience of seeing a show together. After everything we've all endured this past year, we could all use that spark and special connection we find together through music and live theatre."

Called "A 21st century Barbra Streisand" by The New York Times and "A powerhouse" by The Huffington Post, Bufford is one of the most sought after young performers on the American jazz and cabaret scene. She is an award-winning vocalist who, most recently, enjoyed a 10-month solo run at the legendary Birdland Jazz Club in New York City. She has also accrued an international fan base, selling out the run of her critically-acclaimed show, Shades of Blue, in London, England.

"I knew instantly that she was an immense talent," said Scott Siegel, one of New York City's most revered Cabaret producers, to The Huffington Post. "What sets her apart is her passion. She performs songs of love, betrayal, desertion, craving, infatuation, and everything in between. The first time I booked her, she enchanted a house filled 1,500 people."

FST will operate within compliance of all CDC guidelines and Vintage POP! will perform for socially-distanced, limited capacity audiences. Facial coverings must be worn at all times-including throughout all performances-when on campus at FST, aside from dining in FST's Green Room Cafe & Bar. The theatre has taken additional safety measures, including installing MERV-13 air filters on all air conditioning units, contactless ticketing, and temperature checks. A full list of actions that FST is taking to ensure the safety of its patrons, staff, and guest artists can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

