Florida Studio Theater Presents THREE PIANOS

From Billy Joel and Stevie Wonder to Carole King and Sarah McLachlan, Three Pianos celebrates the musical pioneers who refused to fit the mold of "rock star" and forged their own paths in the industry. This high-energy music revue will have you singing along to such ivory-tickling classics as "Crocodile Rock," "Beautiful," and "Just the Way You Are."

Three Pianos, created by Richard Hopkins, Rebecca Hopkins, and Sarah Durham with arrangements by Jim Prosser, will play from March 31-April 25, 2021 in FST's Gompertz Theatre. Single tickets are available online by clicking the button above or by calling the FST Box Office at 941.366.9000.

Run Time: 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission

FST will operate within compliance of all CDC Guidelines. Click here for a list of actions we're taking to ensure your trip to the theatre is both safe and enjoyable.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.