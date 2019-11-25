First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Sarasota Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Sarasota:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Jonah McKinley - URINETOWN - Venice Theatre 45%
 ALLEN FITZPATRICK - SWEENEY TODD - Asolo Repertory Theatre 29%
 Charlie Kollar - URINETOWN - Venice Theatre 27%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Stevie Romero - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts 33%
 Kevin Steele - MARY POPPINS - Manatee Performing Arts Center 24%
 Dylan Ramon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rise Above Performing Arts 9%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)
TODD LICEA - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Florida Studio Theatre 100%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Belle Babcock - URINETOWN - Venice Theatre 43%
 Savannah Sinclair - URINETOWN - Venice Theatre 29%
 SALLY WINGERT - SWEENEY TODD - ASOLO REPERTORY THEATRE 22%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Austyn Acker - ADDAMS FAMILY - Rise Above Performing Arts 21%
 Emily Mollin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts 16%
 Belle Babcock - HAIRSPRAY - Players Centre For The Performing Arts 14%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Ashton Heyl - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Florida Studio Theatre 36%
 Amber McNew - SCORCH - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 33%
 Rachel Moulton - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Florida Studio Theatre 31%

Best Musical (non-professional)
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts 30%
 ADDAMS FAMILY - Rise Above Performing Arts 14%
 SCHOOL OF ROCK - Rise Above Performing Arts 12%

Best Musical (professional)
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts 25%
 URINETOWN - Venice Theatre 20%
 THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Rise Above Performing Arts 16%

Best Play (non-professional)
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Venice Theatre 66%
 CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Venice Theatre 20%
 RACE - Venice Theatre 8%

Best Play (professional)
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Florida Studio Theatre 100%

Theater of the Year
Rise Above Performing Arts 42%
 ASOLO REPERTORY THEATRE 18%
 Venice Theatre 17%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

