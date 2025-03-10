FST Celebrates Young Playwrights With THE FLYING PENGUIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Studio Theatre will produce The Flying Penguin & Other Winning Plays, a collection of original short plays written by elementary school students from the local community and around the world. This uplifting and imaginative production, directed by Caroline Saldivar, is the final show in FST's 2024-2025 Children's Theatre Series. The Flying Penguin & Other Winning Plays debuts March 15 and runs through April 13 in FST's Keating Theatre.

A cherished annual tradition for over 30 years, this production brings to life the hilarious and heartfelt stories of young playwrights. During the 2024-2025 school year, 5,000 students submitted plays, and 12 winning scripts were selected from that impressive pool for this fun-filled show. In addition, The Flying Penguin, a beloved play from last year's production, will return as the titular piece. Featuring stories ranging from an acorn afraid to leave its tree to a penguin soaring through outer space, this production showcases the boundless creativity of children — performed by professional actors who bring their imaginative worlds to life.

"There is an overwhelming joy in bringing a child's words to life on stage," said Caroline Saldivar, FST's Director of Children's Theatre. "These young playwrights have boundless creativity and a way of seeing the world that we, as adults, often forget. Each year, it's an incredible honor to celebrate their imaginations and step into the worlds they so brilliantly create."

The production will be seen by 51 schools across Sarasota, Manatee, and Hillsborough Counties, impacting 8,500 students. To help create these plays, FST's Playmakers engage in workshops with teachers, inspiring creativity and strengthening students' writing skills.

"The students and parents were SO blown away," said Heather Manley from Inspired Minds Leadership Academy. "The students were so inspired they started working on a play as a group during recess. Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

Bringing these stories to life, this year's production features Ava Mastrone, Dellan Short, Julia Ruggirello, Nick James, and Hannah Habisreitinger, all members of FST's Professional Training Program.

The creative team includes Caroline Saldivar (Director), Chelsea Allen (Costume Design), Naomi Marin (Sound Design), Casey Seiler (Scenic Design), Sarah DeSmith (Props and Paint Design), Jim Prosser (Orchestrations), and Tori Martinson (Stage Manager).

Comments