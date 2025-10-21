FST Breaks Ground For The McGillicuddy Arts Plaza

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Studio Theatre (FST) will break ground on the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza on Wednesday, October 29, marking the beginning of the most ambitious expansion in the theatre's history. The new Plaza will serve as the centerpiece of FST's campus, anchoring a bold vision that that is designed to meet the growing needs of FST's artists, audiences, and community.

The morning's celebration will begin at 10:00 a.m. with mimosas and pastries in The Green Room Café, followed by a welcome ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in The Gompertz Theatre. At 11:00 a.m., FST leadership, donors, and community members will gather at the construction site for the official Shovel Ceremony, symbolically marking the start of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza project.

“We are building because of need. We need more seats to serve our growing audience. We need more parking for that audience. And we need excellent low-cost housing to serve the artists who serve Sarasota,” said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. “This project will further those needs, and service the Sarasota community for decades to come. This project is made possible by the extraordinary generosity of our community and FST's loyal audience, with leadership gifts from the Florida Department of Commerce, Anonymous, Ed & Susan Maier, Dennis & Graci McGillicuddy, Pat & Mary Mulva, Jack & Priscilla Schlegel, Carol B. Williams, and Cheryl Gorelick & Jake Zeigler.”

For over 50 years, FST has brought accessible, thought-provoking theatre to over 225,000 audience members annually. The McGillicuddy Arts Plaza marks a transformative next step: a space that will welcome artists from around the country, expand artistic programming, and foster community engagement for generations.

The new complex will expand FST's campus to include a state-of-the-art Mainstage Theatre, two additional Cabarets, three floors of parking, and on-site artist housing to cultivate local talent. Together, these additions will allow FST to serve more patrons, attract top artists, and deepen its commitment to accessible, world-class theatre.

“This groundbreaking reflects the generosity of so many who believe in the power of the arts,” said Dennis McGillicuddy, the namesake of the new Arts Plaza along with his wife, Graci. “We are deeply grateful to the donors, leaders, and community members who made this moment possible. Together, we are building something that will inspire for generations.”

Fundraising for the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza will continue through construction, giving patrons of the arts the opportunity to become part of FST's long-term vision of expanding artistic offerings and community access. As Sarasota continues to grow as a cultural destination, the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza will ensure FST remains its beating artistic heart.

“Breaking ground on the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza marks a new chapter in Florida Studio Theatre's 52-year story. This plaza is more than a physical space: it's a symbol of how art connects community,” said Rebecca Hopkins, FST's Managing Director. “With the addition of artist housing in the heart of downtown, we're ensuring that the people who create the work we all love can live and thrive within the community they serve. It will be a home for artists, a gathering place for audiences, and a vibrant new cornerstone of our downtown campus. With three theatres, parking, and housing, this project positions FST to continue serving our growing community and audiences for the next 50 years.”