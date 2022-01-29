Choral Artists of Sarasota Honor Dr. Ann Stephenson-Moe

Each year, the Choral Artists of Sarasota engage eight apprentices-pre-professional singers from high school or college-who sing alongside the professional members and under the direction of Artistic Director Dr. Joseph Holt.

The Choral Artists of Sarasota named its apprentice scholarship in honor of Dr. Ann Stephenson-Moe. The announcement was made on Saturday, January 22, at a reception hosted by Gretchen Rimmer. The reception was a fundraiser in support of Choral Artists' education and outreach programs and the apprentice scholarship. The presentation celebrated Stephenson-Moe for her achievements and featured a performance by the New York-based Gilbert & Sullivan Players. Each year, Choral Artists engages eight apprentices-pre-professional singers from high school or college-who sing alongside the professional members and under the direction of Artistic Director Dr. Joseph Holt. Stephenson-Moe was one of the founders of Gloria Musicae, which was renamed Choral Artists of Sarasota in 2017.

"Ensuring the future of choral music means investing in the next generation of music lovers," says Susan Burke, executive director of Choral Artists of Sarasota. "Incorporating young singers into the professional ensemble encourages them to further develop their musical talents and appreciation for singing in an ensemble."

"Ann is a major musical force throughout the region as an organist, harpsichordist, conductor, and collaborative artist," says Holt. "She's also a tireless supporter of young artists-with Choral Artists and at Church of the Redeemer, where she serves as organist-choirmaster emeritus. We're honored to name our apprentice scholarship program after her. Our next featured soloist is soprano Adelaide Boedecker, one of the many artists that Ann has nurtured over the decades."

Stephenson-Moe holds a Master of Sacred Music, summa cum laude, from Union Theological Seminary, New York City, where she studied with Alec Wyton and Robert Baker. While in New York, she served on the music staff of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine with Dr. Wyton. A graduate of Florida State University, she holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science followed by a Master of History from Rollins College. In 1997, Nashotah House Seminary conferred on Stephenson-Moe an honorary degree of Doctor of Music. She was co-founder, with Don Ryno, of Key Chorale in 1985. From 1978-1984, she was the associate, keyboardist, and co-founder of Gloria Musicae and currently serves on Choral Artists' board of directors.

Since 1974, Stephenson-Moe has been the organist-choirmaster at Church of the Redeemer in Sarasota, where she runs a large choral program along with nationally known, Great Music Series. In October 1999, the Redeemer Choir was selected to represent the State of Florida at the National Cathedral, Washington DC. In an ecumenical spirit, she has also directed choirs at local synagogues since 1984, and is currently organist at Temple Beth Israel, Longboat Key. In 2020 Stephenson-Moe became the organist-choirmaster emeritus of the Church of the Redeemer. She has continued to work and substitute as an organist and conductor throughout the area.

Choral Artists of Sarasota's 43rd season, "Carried Away," continues with "A Night at the Opera," Sunday, February 20, 5 p.m., at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. The concert features favorite arias, duets, and choruses performed with a full orchestra. The husband and wife team of Adelaide Boedecker and Calvin Griffin will sing duets from Don Pasquale and Marriage of Figaro, along with solo arias and choruses with the Choral Artists' singers. Even the Phantom of the Opera makes an appearance in this concert filled with grand passion and scintillating intrigue. Tickets are $35; $5 for students. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org or call 941-387-4900. For information about Covid health and safety protocol, click here.

The Choral Artists of Sarasota comprises 32 of the region's most notable professional singers. Eight young singers, ages 16 to 22, are also invited to join the group each year, as part of the organization's educational outreach. One of these gifted singers will be awarded the Ann Stephenson-Moe Scholarship, a funding program to support either private lessons or vocal training at an institution of higher learning.

For more information, click here.