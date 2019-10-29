COLLECTIVE SOUL Will Come to Van Wezel

Celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2019, Collective Soul comes to the Van Wezel for their Sarasota debut on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 8 p.m.

This rock group from Stockbridge, Georgia first burst onto the national music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum debut album, Hints Allegation and Things Left Unsaid, featuring mega hits such as "Shine" and "Breathe." The band has since played to sold-out audiences around the world and boasts a full catalog of beloved and recognizable songs such as "December," "The World I Know," "Gel" and "Heavy." The band's palpable chemistry coupled with their insightful songwriting has led to many years of success, reflected in their latest album release Blood.

Tickets are $60.50-$81.90. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. This performance is sponsored by The Sarasota Modern. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel, located in the theater, and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





