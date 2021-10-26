CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE to Return to the Van Wezel in November

Cirque Dreams Holidaze will return to the Van Wezel on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. to light up the stage with a dazzling family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets are on sale now.

As lights dim and music plays, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life presenting an elaborate wonderland, invoking the stories behind a child's eye as they dream on the most magical of nights. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers and colossal ornaments fly, balance, juggle and stretch imaginations.

Audiences nationwide will celebrate this most wonderful time of the year with over twenty of the world's critically acclaimed and accomplished artists and circus acts all gift-wrapped in over 300 imaginative and one-of-a-kind costume designs. Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck the Halls," "Winter Wonderland" and "Jingle Bell Rock."

This critically-acclaimed extravaganza is sure to dazzle any audience as Broadway World proclaims it, "The Perfect Holiday Gift ... a show that everyone will enjoy." Audiences of all ages will marvel at soaring acrobatics, gravity-defying feats and extravagant theatrical production numbers the Boston Globe hails as "Entrancing ... Las Vegas meets family entertainment.

Tickets are $37-$106 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page.

This show is locally sponsored by Wilde Lexus Sarasota, official vehicle of the Van Wezel, and ABC7.

Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website and social media accounts: