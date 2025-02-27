Asolo Repertory Theatre Reveals New Family Programming For 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced the launch of new family programming for Summer and Fall 2025. Kicking off this new initiative in July is the Broadway hit musical comedy A Year with Frog and Toad. Performances will take place in the Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for Performing Arts, July 15 through August 3, 2025. Tickets will go on sale May 05, 2025. Next fall, “Asolo Rep On Tour” hits the road performing two brand new shows: Shakespeare45, created for Junior High and High School Students, as well as a new adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, created for Kindergarten through Sixth Grade.

“Making Asolo Repertory Theatre accessible to the entire community is an important part of our mission. It is vital that we introduce the next generation to the power and the joy of live theatre.” state Peter Rothstein, Producing Artistic Director at Asolo Rep. “This new family theater initiative also allows us to build upon our longstanding partnership with Florida State University.”

SUMMER 2025

A Year with Frog and Toad is a charming musical adaptation of Arnold Lobel's beloved children's books. This whimsical tale follows the adventures of two close friends, Frog and Toad, as they navigate the four seasons. Through show-stopping songs and dynamic storytelling, the musical explores themes of loyalty, courage, and most importantly – friendship. As Frog and Toad face various challenges, they learn valuable lessons about acceptance, perseverance, and the joy to be found in our natural soundings. This heartwarming production captivates audiences of all ages, making it a perfect choice to launch this new community engagement and educational program. Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale, Music by Robert Reale. Based on the Books by Arnold Lobel.

The production will be directed by Scott Keys, who has directed over 150 plays and musicals in professional, civic and educational theatres throughout the country. Scott spent 21 years as head of the renowned Booker High School Visual and Performing Arts Theatre Program. The production will be choreographed by Asolo Rep’s new Artistic Associate Cat Brindisi. Cat returns to the Asolo after her successful debut choreographing 2023’s hit production of Man of La Mancha. Carl Haan, who has served as Associate Music Director and Pianist for several of Asolo Rep’s large-scale musicals, will be the production’s Music Director. The cast will include undergraduate and graduate students from Florida State University.

FALL 2025

Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced the 2025 “Asolo Rep On Tour” productions from the FSU/Asolo Conservatory, in partnership with Asolo Rep’s Education and Engagement department. The touring schedule will kick off in September 2025 with Shakespeare45, adapted from William Shakespeare and created by Asolo Rep's Director of Education & Engagement Terrance Jackson. This Shakespearean revue will showcase a selection of scenes, sonnets, and soliloquies, all interwoven with insights into Shakespeare’s life, plays, and lasting legacy. Designed for junior and senior high school students, the show will fit within a single class period, Shakespeare45 features a 45-minute performance, including a talkback.

In repertory with Shakespeare45, the tour will also feature a second production: Lewis Caroll’s Alice in Wonderland, adapted by Cat Brindisi and David Darrow. This adaptation brings the beloved story to life in a fast-paced play format, inviting students and families to embark on a brave adventure of imagination.

"Alice's timeless story reminds us of the power of dreams, adventure, and growing up. We can’t wait to share it with students and families on tour," said Terrance Jackson.

Marcus D. Johnson, Interim Director, Florida State University/Asolo Conservatory stated, "This year's Asolo Rep on Tour shows are a fantastic opportunity to deepen the partnership between FSU and Asolo Rep, as well as foster a strong commitment to the youth of this community."

Comments