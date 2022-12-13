Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Receives $50,000 Grant From The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation
Funds from the grant will be used to expand and enhance its educational outreach program by creating an artist residency program.
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota is pleased to announce that it has received a $50,000 grant from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. Funds from the grant will be used to expand and enhance its educational outreach program by creating an artist residency program.
Artist Series Concerts will increase the benefits of its educational outreach program to both students and artists by establishing an artist residency program which will enable the performing artists to extend their stay in Sarasota to allow for additional school visits. The funds will also assist in the distribution of reduced-price and complimentary tickets to students, their teachers, and parents.
A central focus of Artist Series Concerts is to build a chain of cultural opportunity between student and professional musicians. Since 2011, through performance-based, interactive outreach programs, Artist Series Concerts has partnered with public schools in Manatee and Sarasota counties to create unique learning opportunities for students and educators. More than 27,000 students have been impacted by its educational outreach program to date.
For more information about Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.
