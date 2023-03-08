Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Features Harp, Cello, and Guitar in April

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents three programs featuring harp, cello, and guitar in April: Cheryl Losey Feder, harp, and Abraham Feder, cello, perform at Temple Sinai on April 9; award-winning guitaristJIJI brings her adventurous style to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens on April 20; and rising star Cameron Crozman, cello, joined by Meagan Milatz, piano, present a Lunch and Listen concert at Sarasota Yacht Club on April 27.

Feder Duo - Cheryl Losey Feder, harp, and Abraham Feder, cello - will present a program which includes their own transcriptions of music by Bach and Johann Strauss, Jr. on April 9, 4:00 p.m. at Temple Sinai. The couple met when they began their orchestral careers on the same day in 2008 as they assumed principal positions in the Sarasota Orchestra. He is now assistant principal cellist of the Detroit Symphony and she a sought-after soloist, chamber musician and recording artist.

Guitarist JIJI was selected by the Washington Post as "one of the 21 composers/performers who sound like tomorrow." Her virtuosic performances of music range from traditional classical to free improvisation, played on both acoustic and electric guitar. The first guitarist to win the Concert Artist Guild competition first prize in 30 years, JIJI has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Kennedy Center, and has been featured on PBS and NPR. She performs on April 20, 5:30 p.m., outdoors at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Cameron Crozman, named "Canada's next big cello star" by CBC Music, is making a name for himself as the next superstar of the classical music world. He will be joined by pianist Meagan Milatz in a program titled "Wanderlust," which features music inspired by composers' vacation trips. Crozman and Milatz perform at the Sarasota Yacht Club on April 27; the 11:00 a.m. performance is followed by lunch. For tickets and more information, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.