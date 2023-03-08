Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Features Harp, Cello, and Guitar in April

Learn more about the upcoming performance lineup here!

Mar. 08, 2023  

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Features Harp, Cello, and Guitar in April

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents three programs featuring harp, cello, and guitar in April: Cheryl Losey Feder, harp, and Abraham Feder, cello, perform at Temple Sinai on April 9; award-winning guitaristJIJI brings her adventurous style to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens on April 20; and rising star Cameron Crozman, cello, joined by Meagan Milatz, piano, present a Lunch and Listen concert at Sarasota Yacht Club on April 27.

Feder Duo - Cheryl Losey Feder, harp, and Abraham Feder, cello - will present a program which includes their own transcriptions of music by Bach and Johann Strauss, Jr. on April 9, 4:00 p.m. at Temple Sinai. The couple met when they began their orchestral careers on the same day in 2008 as they assumed principal positions in the Sarasota Orchestra. He is now assistant principal cellist of the Detroit Symphony and she a sought-after soloist, chamber musician and recording artist.

Guitarist JIJI was selected by the Washington Post as "one of the 21 composers/performers who sound like tomorrow." Her virtuosic performances of music range from traditional classical to free improvisation, played on both acoustic and electric guitar. The first guitarist to win the Concert Artist Guild competition first prize in 30 years, JIJI has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Kennedy Center, and has been featured on PBS and NPR. She performs on April 20, 5:30 p.m., outdoors at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Cameron Crozman, named "Canada's next big cello star" by CBC Music, is making a name for himself as the next superstar of the classical music world. He will be joined by pianist Meagan Milatz in a program titled "Wanderlust," which features music inspired by composers' vacation trips. Crozman and Milatz perform at the Sarasota Yacht Club on April 27; the 11:00 a.m. performance is followed by lunch. For tickets and more information, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.




WBTT Announces 2023-2024 Season During Hush! Hush! Party Photo
WBTT Announces 2023-2024 Season During 'Hush! Hush! Party'
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's 24th season will be a celebration of all things that are “Simply the Best!” In its 2023-2024 theatre season, WBTT will offer fan favorites as well as new pieces leaders hope will become favorites.
WBTT Will Presents APRIL FOOLS FETE Fundraiser Next Month Photo
WBTT Will Presents APRIL FOOLS FETE Fundraiser Next Month
For more than a decade, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has offered the lively and music-filled fundraiser, the April Fools Fête, in the ballroom at Michael's On East. The popular arts organization is thrilled to be back in the ballroom for the event this year – with a focus on talented student artists – on Monday, April 3.
SILLs Music Mondays March Events Include Jazz Trombonist Conrad Herwig, Soprano Catherine Photo
SILL's Music Mondays March Events Include Jazz Trombonist Conrad Herwig, Soprano Catherine Wethington, and More
SILL's popular Music Mondays series entitled “Musical Conversations with Great Performers” features informal performances and lively conversations with renowned performers of all disciplines.
SILLs March Global Issues Lectures Include Preparing For The Post-Putin Era, Paying The Pr Photo
SILL's March Global Issues Lectures Include 'Preparing For The Post-Putin Era,' 'Paying The Price For Ignoring Latin America' And 'The Future Of The Liberal International
2023 marks the 52nd season of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning's (SILL) “Global Issues” series. This hard-hitting series, which runs January 10-March 31, features 25 internationally renowned experts discussing a vast range of domestic and global issues.

More Hot Stories For You


WBTT Announces 2023-2024 Season During 'Hush! Hush! Party'WBTT Announces 2023-2024 Season During 'Hush! Hush! Party'
March 7, 2023

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's 24th season will be a celebration of all things that are “Simply the Best!” In its 2023-2024 theatre season, WBTT will offer fan favorites as well as new pieces leaders hope will become favorites.
WBTT Will Presents APRIL FOOLS FETE Fundraiser Next MonthWBTT Will Presents APRIL FOOLS FETE Fundraiser Next Month
March 7, 2023

For more than a decade, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has offered the lively and music-filled fundraiser, the April Fools Fête, in the ballroom at Michael's On East. The popular arts organization is thrilled to be back in the ballroom for the event this year – with a focus on talented student artists – on Monday, April 3.
SILL's Music Mondays March Events Include Jazz Trombonist Conrad Herwig, Soprano Catherine Wethington, and MoreSILL's Music Mondays March Events Include Jazz Trombonist Conrad Herwig, Soprano Catherine Wethington, and More
March 7, 2023

SILL's popular Music Mondays series entitled “Musical Conversations with Great Performers” features informal performances and lively conversations with renowned performers of all disciplines.
SILL's March Global Issues Lectures Include 'Preparing For The Post-Putin Era,' 'Paying The Price For Ignoring Latin America' And 'The Future Of The Liberal InternationalSILL's March Global Issues Lectures Include 'Preparing For The Post-Putin Era,' 'Paying The Price For Ignoring Latin America' And 'The Future Of The Liberal International
March 6, 2023

2023 marks the 52nd season of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning's (SILL) “Global Issues” series. This hard-hitting series, which runs January 10-March 31, features 25 internationally renowned experts discussing a vast range of domestic and global issues.
CreArte Latino Cultural Center to Present STORIES OF FLORIDA-CON SABOR! with Storyteller Carrie Sue AyvarCreArte Latino Cultural Center to Present STORIES OF FLORIDA-CON SABOR! with Storyteller Carrie Sue Ayvar
March 4, 2023

Our stories have never been the same since Ponce De Leon first arrived on our shores in 1513. Flowing seamlessly between Spanish and English, the personal, historical, and traditional Florida tales that storyteller Carrie Sue Ayvar tells in “Stories of Florida—Con Sabor!” connect the people and cultures of Florida, con un poquito de sabor Latino—with a little bit of Latino flavor.
share