Arthur Bosarge Named Artistic Administrator At Sarasota Opera

Sarasota Opera has announced that Arthur Bosarge has been named Artistic Administrator. A valued member of the company’s music staff since 2022, Bosarge most recently served as Chorus Master and Director of the Apprentice Artists Program.

A native of Fairhope, Alabama, Bosarge joined Sarasota Opera in 2022 as Assistant Conductor for Il matrimonio segreto, and returned in 2023 for The Music of Giacomo Puccini. That same year, he was appointed Chorus Master and Director of the Apprentice Artists Program, preparing the company’s acclaimed chorus and overseeing the development of emerging singers in residence.

In his new role, Bosarge will oversee casting, scheduling, and artistic planning for Sarasota Opera’s productions and training programs. He will work closely with Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi and General Director Richard Russell to support the company’s long-term artistic and strategic goals.

Bosarge brings a strong background in both artistic administration and operatic performance. He has held music staff positions with Utah Festival Opera, Opera Southwest, and Opera Birmingham, including work on the American premiere of Coccia’s Matilde. Most recently, he served as Director of Choruses at Central City Opera. He holds degrees from The University of Alabama and Mannes College.

“Stepping into a new role at a familiar place is exciting,” said Bosarge. “Along with Maestro DeRenzi, Richard Russell, and our incredible staff, I'm honored to be a part of continuing the level of artistic excellence that Sarasota is known for.”

About Sarasota Opera

Sarasota Opera is entering its 67th season of bringing world-class opera to Florida’s Gulf Coast while celebrating 100 years of the historic Sarasota Opera House. Founded in 1960, the company moved into the former A.B. Edwards Theater in 1984, now known as the Sarasota Opera House. The company has gained international recognition for initiatives such as the Verdi Cycle and the Masterworks Revival Series. Sarasota Opera’s Youth Opera is the most comprehensive program of its kind in the U.S. The company has been led by Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi since 1983 and General Director Richard Russell since 2012.

For more information, visit SarasotaOpera.org.