The Fox Theatre Has Released a Statement in Support of the Black Community

KGET has reported that The Fox Theater released a message saying it stands with the black community in support of "an inclusive and just world," and that it will work to become better allies in promoting social justice.

The theater's message read:

"The arts are a way for us to celebrate stories of love, life and belonging, and now is the time to unite, listen and learn from their stories; those of systemic racism, oppression and injustice,"

It continued to say:

"We must educate one another to bring a positive change and will work to amplify the voices of those facing racism,"

