Santa Barbara Symphony to Feature Two-Concert Season Finale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Santa Barbara Symphony will bring its 2024/25 season to a dramatic close with a two-concert finale spotlighting internationally acclaimed violinist Gil Shaham. Led by Maestro Nir Kabaretti, the Symphony presents two distinct programs at The Granada Theatre on Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, May 18 at 3:00 PM. The weekend celebrates Shaham's Grammy-winning artistry while featuring a duo performance alongside his wife and fellow violinist Adele Anthony and the West Coast premiere of a compelling co-commissioned work on Sunday.

"This weekend captures the very spirit of what The Symphony stands for - extraordinary artistry and adventurous programming," said Music & Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti. "With world-renowned soloists Gil Shaham and Adele Anthony, and the West Coast Premiere of Avner Dorman's Double Concerto, which we're proud to have co-commissioned, we're closing the season with a celebration that promises to be both inspiring and unforgettable."

Kabaretti has created a weekend celebration of musical versatility and vision. On Saturday evening, the orchestra and Shaham perform Tchaikovsky's iconic Violin Concerto, one of the most thrilling works in the repertoire. This concert concludes with Dvořák's Symphony No. 8, a radiant, joy-filled work that blends Bohemian folk influences with romantic grandeur.

On Sunday afternoon, Shaham is joined by Adele Anthony for an inspired program that journeys from the Baroque to the present day. The husband and wife duo will perform J.S. Bach's Concerto for Two Violins, followed by the West Coast Premiere of Avner Dorman's Double Concerto, "A Time to Mourn and a Time to Dance." Structured as a continuous 18-minute work comprising four interconnected movements, the concerto explores a spectrum of emotions, juxtaposing sorrow and joy, as reflected in its title.

Bringing new works into the world is important to The Symphony, and this work was commissioned by a national consortium: the Santa Barbara Symphony, Aspen Music Festival, Sejong Soloists, and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. The piece is dedicated to Shaham and Anthony, who premiered it on April 8, 2025, at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall.

SATURDAY PROGRAM

Tchaikovsky| Violin Concerto

Dvořák| Symphony No. 8

SUNDAY PROGRAM

J.S. Bach | Concerto for Two Violins in D Minor

Avner Dorman | Double Concerto (West Coast Premiere)

Dvořák | Symphony No. 8

Comments