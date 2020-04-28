Santa Barbara Symphony Continues SUNDAYS WITH THE SYMPHONY This Weekend

The Santa Barbara Symphony announces its second online streaming event in the new series "Sundays with the Symphony" on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 3:30 pm. "Sundays with the Symphony" will feature online audio broadcasts of select past performances lasting approximately 30 minutes each and will run one time only, start to finish, live at thesymphony.org/livestream.

This second broadcast in "Sundays with the Symphony" will honor beloved local composer, Robin Frost, by featuring the February 2018 world premiere of his Piano Concerto with our very own Natasha Kislenko as piano soloist. The program will be hosted by Santa Barbara Music and Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti, and will begin with a lively rendition of the Overture to Bernstein's Candide.

"Sundays with the Symphony" is a series designed to meet the community's musical needs while providing a small amount of designated income for members of the orchestra. Each stream in the series will be a "limited one time only" online broadcast curated by Music and Artistic Director, Nir Kabaretti, and includes a rebroadcast of musical selections along with a slide show of memorable moments from past seasons, programs and events with the Symphony.

The Symphony needs your financial support now more than ever to remain financially stable and continue programming while the orchestra must remain off stage. These streaming events will provide a source of income to their professional musicians and teaching artists. The Symphony is responding to the current environment to continue vital educational programming each week through the Symphony's Music Education Center-connecting teachers with students for engaging music instruction and enrichment. These programs are now 100% reliant upon donations and will only continue as long as we have your support; please consider making a generous gift of any size now.









Related Articles Shows View More Santa Barbara Stories

More Hot Stories For You