Santa Barbara High School to Present THE BREAKFAST CLUB

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Santa Barbara High School Theatre Department will present a stage adaptation of The Breakfast Club this fall, commemorating the 40th anniversary of John Hughes’ beloved 1980s classic. Performances will take place November 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15 at 7 p.m., and November 9 and 16 at 4 p.m. at Santa Barbara High School, 700 E. Anapamu Street.

Adapted from Hughes’ original screenplay, the production brings to life the story of five high school students—each from a different social circle—who spend a Saturday in detention together. As the day unfolds, the group of strangers begins to break down barriers and discover unexpected connections that challenge their assumptions about one another.

Director and SBHS Theatre Department Head Gioia Marchese selected the play to reflect her students’ voices and foster community engagement. “Most of the themes are universal, and the students can relate to the issues their characters are dealing with,” said Marchese. “It’s been so much fun to revisit this time period and bring it to life on stage.”

The SBHS adaptation includes all the iconic moments fans of the film will recognize, reimagined for the theatre. A unique rolling cast of 18 student performers ensures each performance will feature a new combination of actors, creating a fresh experience every night.

Senior Bennett Giesbrecht, one of the actors portraying Allison, shared, “We’ve worked so incredibly hard, and our community and teamwork really shine through.”

The production team includes: Director Gioia Marchese, Technical Director Eli Himovitz, Production Designer Jake Himovitz, Movement Coordinator Sophia Phillips Himovitz, Lighting and Graphic Designer Dave Kilpatrick, Producer Riley Rodarte, Costume Manager Heather Houser, and Set Construction by Robert Rodarte, Benjamin Himovitz, Dave Kilpatrick, Barry Giesbrecht, and the SBHS Stagecraft Class.

Tickets: General Admission $15, Students/Seniors $10, Reserved/Priority $25.

Tickets and information at sbhstheater.com.

Love Theater in Santa Barbara? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More