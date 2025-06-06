Photos: JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL at Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara is now presenting the Southern California premiere of JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL, with music by Bree Lowdermilk, lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, book by America's most produced playwright Lauren Gunderson and directed by Jenny Sullivan. Check out all new photos below!

JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL, the final production of ETC's 2024/2025 season, will perform Thursday, June 5 through Sunday, June 22, 2025 (with a press opening on Saturday, June 6 at 8:00pm) at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street.

Experience the captivating story of three remarkable women who transformed American jurisprudence forever—Sandra Day O'Connor, the pioneering first female Supreme Court Justice; Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the tireless champion for gender equality; and Sonia Sotomayor, the Court's first Latina Justice, JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL follows their extraordinary journeys from law school to the highest court in the land, highlighting the personal and professional obstacles they overcame in a male-dominated legal world. Through stirring music, sharp humor, and emotional depth, this innovative production celebrates these judicial icons who forever changed what Justice looks like in America.

