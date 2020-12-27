Lobero Theatre Presents AN IRISH CHRISTMAS

An Irish Christmas as seen on PBS! Join an award-winning cast of Riverdance principals and World Champion Dancers in a celebration of the great traditions of Christmas in Ireland: butter-making, chasing the wren on St. Stephen's Day, drawing down the half door and more!

Come enjoy spectacular dance, the singing of traditional Christmas Carols from the Kerry Voice Squad and superb music from the Kerry Traditional Orchestra in a celebration of the international spirit of the holiday season!

The performance can be watched anytime and as many times as you'd like between time of purchase and December 30.

Proceeds benefit Kerry Irish Productions and the Lobero Theatre Foundation.

Learn more at https://www.lobero.org/events/an-irish-christmas-stream/.