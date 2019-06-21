Granada Theatre Seeks Applicants for Volunteer Ambassadors Program

The Granada Theatre is now accepting applications for its Volunteer Ambassador Program. Created in 2008 after the renovation of The Granada Theatre was complete, the program boasts over 140 volunteers who work as ambassadors for the theater with the community, and serves an important role in delivering the best possible guest experience for every performance. The Ambassador Program will hold an orientation on Thursday, June 27 at 6:30pm at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.). Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out applications (available on the Granada Theatre's website here), and are required to attend the orientation and theatre tour training in order to become a Granada Volunteer Ambassador.

Volunteer Ambassadors at The Granada Theater play a key role in helping to shape the overall patron theater experience. Ambassadors facilitate the efficient, professional and safe movement of ticket holders from the street to their seats in a manner that enhances each patron's enjoyment of the performance they are attending. Volunteers take pride in providing outstanding customer service and maintaining the highest level of service to the theatre community. Their mission is to be gracious, welcoming and focused on the patron, all to enhance the theatre experience for their guests.

To learn more about The Granada Theatre's Volunteer Ambassador Program, please contact Megan Landry, House Manager, at 805-899-3000 or mlandry@granadasb.org. For more information, please visit www.granadasb.org.

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA), a privately-funded 501(c)(3) corporation established in 1983, is dedicated to providing best-in-class production, sales and administrative support to arts organizations from throughout the Santa Barbara region, including its Historic Theatre District partners (Lobero Theatre and the New Vic Theatre) as well as its eight resident companies (CAMA, Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Choral Society, Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, Theater League and UCSB Arts & Lectures).

The SBCPA's most visible service is the operation of The Granada Theatre. Purchased by the SBCPA in 2003, restored and reopened in 2008, The Granada Theatre has state-of-the-art electrical, sound, lighting and fly systems, large and up-to-date dressing rooms, as well as contemporary audience amenities. By providing a world-class venue with skilled house management staff, production staff, marketing and ticketing services staff, the SBCPA is making it possible for many of Santa Barbara's finest performing arts organizations to present their programs with the highest level of contemporary production support and audience comfort. For more information please visit granadasb.org.





