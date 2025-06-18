BLUE MAN GROUP Added to Granada Theatre 2025–2026 Broadway Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre Guild have announced the Season Add-On production for the 25–26 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series at The Granada Theatre.

The world tour of BLUE MAN GROUP will join the 25–26 Season alongside the previously announced engagements of KINKY BOOTS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, PILOBOLUS: OTHER WORLDS COLLECTION and HADESTOWN.

Season Memberships for the 25–26 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series are available for purchase now at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com. Tickets to BLUE MAN GROUP are available exclusively to Season Members now before the single ticket on-sale later this year.

The complete 25–26 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series lineup with the Season Add-On is listed below.

FOUR-SHOW SERIES:

KINKY BOOTS, Dec. 9–10, 2025

THE BOOK OF MORMON, Feb. 24–25, 2026

PILOBOLUS: OTHER WORLDS COLLECTION, March 18–19, 2026

HADESTOWN, April 28–29, 2026

SEASON ADD-ON:

BLUE MAN GROUP, May 5–6, 2026

More information about the Season Add-On production can be found below.

BLUE MAN GROUP

May 5–6, 2026

The Granada Theatre

BLUE MAN GROUP performances are a celebration of human connection. Mixing art, music, comedy and state-of-the-art technology, the show encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child and see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore our cultural norms with wide-eyed wonder, poking fun at our collective quirks and reminding us how much we all have in common.

BLUE MAN GROUP is not just a show featuring three bald and blue men, it's a total immersive experience. We think of the Blue Man as an “everyman” – he really holds a mirror up to us and our culture and helps us laugh at ourselves a bit, and see ourselves and our world a bit differently. The real goal of any BLUE MAN GROUP show is to celebrate all that we have in common as human beings—to celebrate our curiosity, our creativity, and our need for community.

Season Memberships

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwaySantaBarbara.com and The Granada Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 25–26 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

