WICKED Announces Digital and In-Person Lottery in San Jose

An in-person and digital lottery for a limited number of seats will be held for Wicked, returning to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts in an exclusive Bay Area engagement beginning Wednesday, August 14 and performing through Sunday, September 8, 2019.



HOW TO ENTER THE IN-PERSON LOTTERY

Two and one-half hours prior to each performance, people who present themselves at the Center for the Performing Arts Box Office (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) will have their names placed in a lottery drum; 30 minutes later, names will be drawn for a limited number of orchestra seats at $25 each, cash only. This lottery is available only in-person at the box office, with a limit of two tickets per person. Lottery participants must have a valid photo ID when submitting their entry form and, if chosen, when purchasing tickets.



HOW TO ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY

The digital lottery will begin Tuesday, August 13 at 9 a.m. Twenty tickets will be sold for every performance at $25 each. The lottery will happen online only the day before each performance. Seat locations vary per performance. To enter, visit www.broadwaysanjose.com/wicked and follow the lottery link. Fill out the entry form, including the number of tickets you would like (one or two). Patrons will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email (one time only) and successfully entered the lottery. After the lottery closes, patrons will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not. Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card. After payment has been received, patrons can pick up their tickets at the Center for the Performing Arts Box Office (255 S. Almaden Blvd.).

Limit 1 entry per person, per performance. Multiple entries will not be accepted. Patrons must be 18 years old and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the names used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.



Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final-no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve chances of winning.



The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."



Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about Wicked, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





