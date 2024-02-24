Video: Watch a Teaser Trailer for A STRANGE LOOP, Coming to A.C.T. in April

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) will present the Tony Award–winning musical A Strange Loop as the final production of its 2023/24 season.

Watch a teaser trailer for the production here!

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize–winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Direct from Broadway and the West End to San Francisco, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all!



A Strange Loop will perform at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco) April 18–May 12, 2024. Press night for A Strange Loop will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.



“I feel so fortunate to have seen Michael R. Jackson's big-time, award-winning, deeply personal, provocative, funny, hummable spectacle of a show twice already,” said A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon. “This is a world that stays with you; you'll want to come back a second time and bring friends. A.C.T. is proud to give a platform to this amazing musical theater artist, and to welcome original Broadway director Stephen Brackett and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly to the Toni Rembe Theater.”



“We are excited to complete our 2023/24 season announcement with the addition of the West Coast premiere of A Strange Loop,” adds A.C.T. Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein. “We look forward to welcoming audiences to one of the most ambitious and exciting seasons in A.C.T.'s history.”



A Strange Loop features book, music, and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson. Members of the show's Broadway creative team, including Tony Award nominated director Stephen Brackett and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, will join the San Francisco engagement.



A Strange Loop made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in May 2019. In December 2021, the show had a critically acclaimed run at Washington D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company prior to coming to Broadway in spring 2022. A Strange Loop won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was the recipient of 11 Tony Award nominations, the most of any show in 2022. The production took home the Tony Award for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical. A Strange Loop was also named Best Musical by New York Drama Critics' Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Off-Broadway Alliance. A Strange Loop is currently playing a limited engagement at London's Barbican Theatre.



