DISNEY’S ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR. To Be Performed By Campbell Union School District Students

Campbell Union School District will present DISNEY’S ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR., performed by students from Campbell School of Innovation and Monroe Middle School. The production will take place March 26–28 at Campbell Heritage Theatre in Campbell, California.

Directed and choreographed by Efsun Alper Sweet with music direction by Evelyn Rumsby, the musical is based on the 1951 Disney film ALICE IN WONDERLAND and the novels ALICE’S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND and THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS by Lewis Carroll.

“Alice in Wonderland is about growing up and figuring out one's identity,” said director Efsun Alper Sweet. “It is especially relevant as our young performers themselves are going through adolescence, transitioning from childhood full of wonder to the realities of adulthood, and finding their unique paths to who they truly are.”

Sweet added, “Alice teaches us how to let go of the past (as one cannot change it) and not to worry so much about the future (as it is mostly unknown) but to stay in the present embracing one's true identity.”

“The heart of this collaboration is about building a community with our young performers. Theatre is our safe space where we can tell fantastical stories, make strong character choices, solve problems, dare to fail, and most importantly love and support each other throughout the creative process. It is the best!”

The musical follows Alice as she tumbles down a rabbit hole into Wonderland, encountering characters including the White Rabbit, The Cheshire Cat, the Caterpillar, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts. Along the way she navigates a series of surreal encounters, from a chaotic tea party to a curious courtroom trial, before ultimately finding her way home.

The stage adaptation includes songs such as “The Golden Afternoon,” “The UnBirthday Song,” and “Painting the Roses Red,” along with additional music created for the stage version.

Tickets

Performances will take place Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m., Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 28 at 5 p.m. at Campbell Heritage Theatre, located at 1 West Campbell Avenue in Campbell, California.

Tickets are $13, including a $3 theatre preservation fee. Tickets may be purchased online, by phone at 408-866-2700 ext. 1, or in person at the Campbell Heritage Theatre box office. The box office is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and one hour before each performance.