UNSCRIPTED: AN EVENING WITH NANCY PELOSI is Coming to the Orpheum Theatre

BroadwaySF will present Unscripted: An Evening with Nancy Pelosi—the next installment in BroadwaySF’s Unscripted series where culture-shaping luminaries and innovators bring their singular perspectives to San Francisco for an unforgettable evening of engaging conversation and captivating storytelling, live on stage—taking place on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre. In this one-night-only event, Speaker Emerita Pelosi will be in conversation with Michael Krasny (former host of KQED’s award-winning “Forum”) to discuss her new book, The Art of Power. The evening will also include a moderated audience Q&A.



Tickets ($55-$250) for Unscripted: An Evening with Nancy Pelosi will go on sale on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. at www.broadwaysf.com. A copy of The Art of Power is included with the purchase of a ticket. A limited number of VIP tickets are available, which includes a signed copy of The Art of Power and a photo opportunity. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit HeadCount, a non-partisan organization that promotes participation in democracy through the power of music and culture. Prices are subject to change without notice.



Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in American political history, tells the story of her transformation from housewife to House Speaker—how she became a master legislator, a key partner to presidents, and the most visible leader of the Trump resistance.



In The Art of Power, Pelosi describes for the first time what it takes to make history—not only as the first woman to ascend to the most powerful legislative role in our nation, but to pass laws that would save lives and livelihoods, from the emergency rescue of the economy in 2008 to transforming health care. She describes the perseverance, persuasion, and respect for her members that it took to succeed, but also the joy of seeing America change for the better. Among the best-prepared and hardest working Speakers in history, Pelosi worked to find common ground, or stand her ground, with presidents from Bush to Biden. She also shares moving moments with soldiers sent to the front lines, women who inspired her, and human rights activists who fought by her side.



Pelosi took positions that established her as a prophetic voice on the major moral issues of the day, warning early about the dangers of the Iraq War and of the Chinese government’s long record of misbehavior. This moral courage prepared her for the arrival of Trump, with whom she famously tangled, becoming a red-coated symbol of resistance to his destructive presidency. Here, she reveals how she went toe-to-toe with Trump, leading up to January 6, 2021, when he unleashed his post-election fury on the Congress. Pelosi gives us her personal account of that day: the assault not only on the symbol of our democracy but on the men and women who had come to serve the nation, never expecting to hide under desks or flee for their lives—and her determined efforts to get the National Guard to the Capitol. Nearly two years later, violence and fury would erupt inside Pelosi’s own home when an intruder, demanding to see the Speaker, viciously attacked her beloved husband, Paul. Here, Pelosi shares that horrifying day and the traumatic aftermath for her and her family.



The woman who has been lauded by her opposition as “the most powerful Speaker” ever shows us why she is not afraid of a good fight. The Art of Power is about the fighting spirit that has always animated her, and the historic legacy that spirit has produced.

Photo credit: Jackson Boaz

