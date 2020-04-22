UC Santa Cruz Costume Shop Builds Face Masks For Employees

The UC Santa Cruz News site has reported that the UCSC costume shop is now helping to make face masks for fellow employees.

Read the full story HERE.

Bret Foland and his assistant Jenna Phillips have been working hard to sew face masks and neck gaiters. They're coordinating the project with UCSC's Environmental Health and Safety department (EH&S), which so far has requested 750 shaped fabric masks and 50 gaiters.

"When it became obvious that the proper elastic was unavailable, I felt that we should help out," said Foland. "We have a very full stock of sewing supplies, so I asked if there was any way Jenna and I could get approval to work in the shop, use the UCSC supplies, and get the masks to UCSC employees in need."

He shared: "We are working on each step to make 25 to 40 front layers and the inner lining layers during the first half of the day, then after lunch we sew the two layers together and finish as many as we can before we leave,"

EH&S employees pick up finished masks as they're done and distribute them to employees throughout campus.

Check out the full story HERE.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You