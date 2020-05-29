TheatreWorks Will Stream PANDORA Next Week

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will stream a benefit online workshop reading of Pandora, an intriguing new work by acclaimed playwright Laurel Ollstein. TheatreWorks's hit production of Ollstein's play They Promised Her the Moon, an inventive look at women's early efforts to join the space race, was abruptly closed in March to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. In this new play, Ollstein investigates the Pandora's box myth, delving into the world-changing curiosity and hope resulting from one woman's fateful actions. Performed by a stellar cast of actors assembled from across the country and recorded over Zoom under the direction of Giovanna Sardelli, Pandora will be offered via video streaming from 6pm (PST), Thursday, June 4, 2020 until 6pm (PST), Monday, June 8, 2020. Viewers will find a link to view Pandora at TheatreWorks.org without charge, although donations are encouraged to support TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, which remains shuttered for the rest of its current season. For information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.

This reading is made possible by kind concessions from the Performers' Unions including Actors Equity Association, American Guild of Musical Artists, American Guild of Variety Artists, and SAG-AFTRA, through Theatre Authority, Inc., to whom TheatreWorks offers its appreciation for permitting the artists to appear.

Pandora marks the inaugural work in the company's New Works from Home program, part of its newly launched TheatreWorks from Home initiative. A virtual stage for the Tony Award-winning company while its physical theatres remain dark, TheatreWorks from Home provides audiences access to new exclusive content. Among the other offerings are: Featured Works, streaming videos of new material and delightful throwbacks; We Are TheatreWorks spotlighting artists and behind-the-scenes staff members and supporters; TheatreWorks Unforgettables, featuring highlights of previous shows and interviews with the company's "unforgettable" artists; Leaning from Home, an educational outlet providing digital access to the company's works for youth; Invest in Our Works, in which special events and other content are offered to supporters; Conversations on Craft, spotlighting designers, painters, craftspeople (props and costumes), directors, music directors, choreographers, dressers and more; and Fun From Home, with interactive games and challenges. New Works from Home will continue presenting online workshop readings of new works throughout the summer.

Director Sardelli has assembled a stellar cast for this reading, led by Katy Sullivan as Pandora. Star of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living (Manhattan Theatre Club and Williamstown Theatre Festival), Sullivan has been nominated for Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, and Ovation Awards, and is a recipient of a Theatre World Award. Sullivan's TV credits include "Station 19," "My Name is Earl," "Last Man Standing," "Legit," and "NCIS: New Orleans."

Performing as Dr. Z/ Po, Scott Aiello has been seen in CBS's "The Good Fight" and "Blue Bloods," HBO's "Billions," TBS's "The Last O.G." and Netflix's "The Good Cop." Aiello has performed onstage at theatres including Trinity Repertory Company, Asolo Repertory Theatre, and in Contemporary American Theater Festival, and his play Bernie and Mikey's Trip to the Moon received its Off-Broadway debut at 59E59 Theaters. Mary Beth Fisher, featured as Hes, has appeared onstage at Playwrights Horizons, Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout Theatre Company, Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Court Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and Old Globe Theatre. Her TV and Film credits include Saint Frances, "Sense8," "Chicago Justice," "Chicago Fire," "Without a Trace," and "Numb3rs."

Recently seen on the TheatreWorks stage in Archduke and Peter and the Starcatcher, and in New Works Festival readings of Laugh, The Disappearing Man, and Born in East Berlin, Jeremy Kahn joins the cast as Eddie. Kahn has also performed at American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Long Wharf Theatre, San Diego Repertory Theatre, Aurora Theatre Company, Marin Theatre Company, Center REPertory Company, Magic Theatre, and San Francisco Playhouse. Appearing as Dina/Professor, Katharine Lorraine has performed in New York's Sleep No More, Spiegelworld's We Are Here, Pipeline Theatre Company's The Gray Man, and The Bad Years by Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk.

Carrie Paff, who will be playing Phro, has been seen at Theatre for a New Audience, 59E59 Theatre, American Conservatory Theater, Arizona Theatre Company, San Jose Repertory Theatre, Aurora Theatre Company, Center REPertory Company, Marin Theatre Company, and San Francisco Playhouse. Her voice can be heard in Pixar's Finding Dory, The Good Dinosaur, and Lamp Life. Stage directions will be read by Katherine Hamilton, recently seen onstage at Palo Alto Players and currently directing plays for the UCSB Zoom festival Alone Together.

