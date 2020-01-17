TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Will Celebrate 50th Birthday With RAGTIME

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will celebrate its 50th birthday in April 2020 with the return of the timeless hit musical Ragtime. Featuring the Tony Award-winning book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Terrence McNally (Master Class, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Rink) and the Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Once on This Island, Anastasia, Seussical The Musical), this musical is based on E. L. Doctorow's best-selling novel of the same name. This sweeping and stirring musical masterpiece paints a portrait of America at the dawn of the twentieth century, interweaving the lives of three families-white, African-American, and immigrant-finding their places and pursuing the American Dream in a rapidly changing world. Ragtime's original 1998 Broadway production was deemed a "A colossal hit" by New York Post and received four Tony Awards. Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley will helm Ragtime once again-he was lauded for his direction of the hit production at TheatreWorks in 2002, which The Mercury News called "A masterpiece."

WHEN:

Previews: Wednesday, April 1 - Friday, April 3, 2020

Opening: Saturday, April 4, 2020

Closes: Sunday, April 26, 2020

SHOWS:

Previews: 8:00pm

Tuesdays: 7:30pm

Wednesdays: 7:30pm (+2pm Wednesday, April 22)

Thursdays: 8:00pm

Fridays: 8:00pm

Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm

Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm

WHERE:

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St. Mountain View, CA 94041

TICKETS:

Prices start at $30; savings available for educators, seniors, active military, and patrons 35 and under. Single tickets are now available. Pricing subject to change.

INFO:

For information or to order tickets visit theatreworks.org or call (650) 463-1960

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You