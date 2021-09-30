TheatreWorks Invites Public To SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH KELLEY Celebrating Founder's 50 Year Tenure

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley invites the community to Sunday in the Park with Kelley, an outdoor public picnic celebrating TheatreWorks Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley. In June 2020, Kelley retired from the helm of the nationally respected regional theatre company he founded 50 years earlier, ending one of the longest tenures of an artistic director in American theatre.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's contributions have been singled out for many local and national awards, including the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award, the American theatre's highest honor. This celebratory event paying tribute to Kelley's vast contributions and enduring legacy, delayed due to the pandemic, will reunite generations of artists, supporters, and theatregoers from TheatreWorks' five-decade history for a day of festivities on the grounds of the picturesque Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga. Guests will have the chance to meet or re-connect with fellow actors, coworkers, and audience members, sample cuisine from food trucks, explore a "Kelley Museum" of memorabilia, play games, and experience roof-raising performances honoring Kelley.

Sunday in the Park with Kelley will take place 10am - 4pm (with a performance at 3pm in Montalvo's outdoor amphitheater), Sunday, October 24 at the Montalvo Arts Center. Proceeds from the event will support TheatreWorks Silicon Valley productions, including a glorious staging of the beloved musical Ragtime to be guest directed by Robert Kelley in June 2022. For tickets to Sunday in the Park with Kelley ($50-$500) or more information visit https://www.theatreworks.org/special-events/ or call 650-463-7112.

All who want to join the festivities and honor Robert Kelley can select between three ticket options for Sunday in the Park with Kelley: Kelley Club ($500), Supporter ($175), and General Admission ($50). Kelley Club tickets ($500) include access to a special lounge in Villa Montalvo, with sweeping views of the exquisite Montalvo grounds, indoor and patio table seating, light breakfast buffet plus five food tickets for lunch items redeemable at all food trucks, private restroom, and unlimited access to an open wine/beer bar. They also receive early access to a pre-show happy hour, reserved seating at the afternoon's amphitheater performance, and onsite parking with valet service.

Supporters ($175) enjoy unlimited beer and wine, coffee and a light breakfast, two meal tickets to the food trucks, reserved seating at the performance, and parking at West Valley College with a shuttle to the venue. General Admission ($50) guests receive one drink ticket for beer or wine and free parking at West Valley College with a shuttle to the venue.