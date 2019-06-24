The Empress Theatre Presents A Night Of Spectacular Duos, July 6

The Empress Theatre presents a night of duo's featuring The Young Fables, Handmade Moments, and Complicated Animals. Music ranging from country to folk, soul to Pop and Bossa Nova.

The Young Fables

The Young Fables (TYF) are a promising country duo comprised of three-time American Idol vet Laurel Wright and accomplished guitarist and vocalist Wesley Lunsford. The act hails from Maryville, TN and has already collected impressive accolades including the Grand Prize at the Texaco Country Showdown which landed Laurel on the Ryman Auditorium stage at age 16.

Handmade Moments

Handmade Moments is a hip-hop, folk-roots group from Fayetteville, Arkansas. Born from the ashes of the rock band Don't Stop Please, multi-instrumentalists Anna Moss and Joel Ludford formed the duo in 2014 and released their self-titled debut, Handmade Moments. Since then they have release two more albums - 2015's critically acclaimed Eye in the Sky, and 2018's Paw Paw Tree, their third full length LP and Jumpsuit Records debut. Paw Paw Tree unveils a myriad of tones, from walking upright bass to silky saxophone; it embodies an intelligent, progressive culture and celebrates a simple way of life.

Complicated Animals

Complicated Animals' Monica da Silva and Chad Alger have been collaborating in music and in life, since meeting in Chicago in 2007. They released the album "Brasilissima" in 2010, under da Silva's name. Having lived in both the United States and Brazil, da Silva combined her two cultures into her writing, melding Indie Pop and Bossa Nova together to form a new genre, one she coined Indie Nova. Featuring songs in English and Portuguese, the album was co-produced by Chad Alger, and Bruce Driscoll (Freedom Fry). In 2015, da Silva and Alger debuted as Complicated Animals, with the release of their 6-song EP "In This Game". Written and recorded in a cabin in the woods in Michigan, "In This Game" received rave reviews from blogs and journalists, and was called "a 6 song masterpiece" and the "beginning of a new sound" by PopMatters.

Complicated Animals have performed on TED, and shared stages with the likes of Jenny O, Reeve Carney, Gaelynn Lea, The Oh Hellos, Rodrigo Amarante, and Emmylou Harris. Their latest single 'Show Me' (2018) was just featured on MTV Brazil, and Obscure Sound.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $25 general admission online, $30 Phone & Box Office. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.

The Empress Theatre is operated and maintained by the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation, Inc, a non-profit public benefit corporation. Built in 1911, the Empress Theatre is a historical landmark located in the heart of downtown Vallejo, California.





