ODC/Dance and Volti Set to Perform PATH OF MIRACLES at St. Joseph's Arts Society

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Next month, ODC/Dance will make its debut at St. Joseph's Arts Society in the remount of its critically acclaimed Path of Miracles, performed in collaboration with San Francisco-based choral ensemble Volti. Performances take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, April 15 - 17. Tickets, $48 - $128, are now on sale.

Inspired by the Camino de Santiago, a pilgrimage route dating back to the Middle Ages through parts of Portugal, Spain and France, Path of Miracles was created by ODC Fellow KT Nelson in collaboration with Volti. The work premiered in 2018 as a site-specific performance at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral, and has since been reimagined for venues around the United States as well as outdoors along the streets of San Francisco's Mission District. ﻿

With a transcendent score by British composer Joby Talbot, and intensely athletic choreography by Nelson, Path of Miracles is an immersive, intimate journey told through music and dance.﻿﻿

“I first heard Talbot's score in 2015 and loved it so much that I thought if I were to understand it, I should do the pilgrimage myself,” said Nelson. “In 2016, my late husband and I did a six-week trek of the Camino del Norte across Spain's Basque country. It was revelatory in a way that I didn't expect. Along the journey I routinely found people to be kind and helpful. This continues to be fundamentally reassuring to me.”﻿﻿

Volti's professional singers, under the direction of Founder and Artistic Director Robert Geary, are dedicated to the discovery, creation, and performance of new vocal music. The ensemble's mission—to foster and showcase contemporary American music and composers, and to introduce new vocal music from around the world to local audiences—has led to performances of a vast amount of new music and to the commissioning of more than 120 new works, by a diverse group of emerging as well as established composers.﻿﻿

Founded in 1971 by Artistic Director Brenda Way, ODC is a groundbreaking contemporary arts institution: a world-class dance company (ODC/Dance), a theater with year-round presenting and mentorship programs (ODC Theater), a training school for dancers and movers of all levels (ODC School), and a range of diagnostic and educational health initiatives (the Nancy Pelosi Healthy Dancers Program). Known nationally for its entrepreneurial savvy and artistic innovation, ODC is unique for its holistic vision. With its home in San Francisco's Mission District, ODC makes a dynamic contribution to the Bay Area's vibrant dance and arts ecosystem, cultivating artists, inspiring audiences, while promoting health, well-being, diversity and inclusion through dance performance, training and mentorship.