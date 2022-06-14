Talented Humans Sought For Playful People Productions HUMANS! ON STAGE! DOING STUFF!

Do you or your children have talents that the world (or the Bay Area, at least) needs to see and hear? Singing, playing original music, spinning plates, a comedy routine, ventriloquism, dramatic monologues? Playful People Productions is calling one and all for its variety show, Humans! On Stage! Doing Stuff! after its inaugural success last year.

Sign-ups will open on June 20 ; the show will be held live, in-person at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose on July 24 at 1:00 PM . C hildren and adults are welcome, as are families; cost for participation is $25-50 depending on the number of people in the act . Tickets for viewing the talent show, whether in person or via live stream, will be $15 and go on sale on July 10 . For more information on Playful People or to sign up for the show, visit https://playfulpeople.org or call (408) 878-5362 .

Last year's host and emcee, Playful People Board Member and frequent play participant Scott Knaster, returns to once again move the show forward with humor and encouragement.

"We have always known the depth of artistic ability in our community - even so, last year we were astounded by some of the hidden talents of our participants," said Artistic Director Katie D'Arcey. "We are a nonprofit that encourages people to stretch their artistic muscles, and we are thrilled to offer yet another opportunity for people to show off their unique gifts, whatever those may be. And you may even recognize a few Playful People staff and instructors showing off their talents!"

Humans! On Stage! Doing Stuff! will be a celebration of the many talents of the South Bay community - including any family-appropriate talent such as singing, dancing, playing an instrument, juggling, sword fighting, magic, scenes or monologues from plays, movies, or TV shows, puppetry, a skill learned during quarantine, and so on, Families are encouraged to participate together for this event. Each participating "act" (a maximum of 30) will be given 2-3 minutes to share their talent in front of a live audience, as well as an at-home audience watching via live-stream. Participants must attend a rehearsal run-through at 10:00 AM on July 24, the day of performance. Sign-ups will be open beginning June 20.

A highlight of this year's show will be a special performance by Playful People's Class of 2022 high school grads, performing "For Now" from Avenue Q. This act is sponsored by Playful People as a congratulations to its graduating seniors.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults and stages performances where family members can perform together. Normally performing out of the Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, the company immediately sprung into action in March, 2020 to create POP (Playful Online People) programming, converting all its theatre experiences to virtual formats and continuing to make arts and theatre opportunities available to kids and families during the pandemic.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents - and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.