TWO By Jim Cartwright, Makes An Entrance At EXIT Theatre, April 10-25

Two actors walk into a bar, and all of a sudden, the room is populated with a rich range of characters. All regulars of their neighborhood pub, each character has a part to play in the intricate pageantry of the everyday.

In Jim Cartwright's minimalistic slice-of-life drama, Two, 14 characters are played by just two versatile actors, each embodying a different set of circumstances and relationship models. EXIT's production will feature our founding artistic director, Christina Augello, and 2019 Best of the San Francisco Fringe winner, John Tranchitella, as the denizens of this unnamed, Northern English town, and its beloved watering hole.

"By showing the audience multiple relationships we begin to understand the complexity of lasting love and partnership," affirms director Amanda Ortmayer. By stripping the stage to its rawest state, and giving the actors full freedom to roam, Ortmayer will center the human impulse to form alliances and animosities, wherever there are two or ten gathered together.

April 11, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 2020, 8PM; Preview performance, Friday, April 10, 8PM; Matinee performance, Sunday, April 19, 3PM. Individual tickets: $20 - $40 General Admission. Ticket links: https://two-at-the-exit.brownpapertickets.com; www.theexit.org/two/. Location: EXIT Theatre, 156 Eddy Street, SF, 415-673-3847, www.theexit.org.





