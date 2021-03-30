THE ESCAPE OF FREDERICK DOUGLASS Depicts Activist's Life On MarshStream

In homage to Black leaders who shaped and defined American history, The Marsh presents Darryl Van Leer's thrilling The Escape of Frederick Douglass on its digital platform, MarshStream.

In this acclaimed production, Van Leer brings to vivid life African American rights activist Frederick Douglass, starting with his youth as an unruly boy caught in a slave training camp.

Based on The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, this powerful work shares some of the most gut-wrenching moments of the activist's life, from leaving his nurturing mother and grandmother, to brutal encounters with the notorious slave owner Edward Covey, and his thrilling and suspenseful train ride to freedom.

Immediately following the performance, Van Leer will be joined by The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman for an exclusive Q&A.

Part of the Solo Performer Spotlight series, The Escape of Frederick Douglass will be streamed 7:30pm, Saturday, April 24. For more information, please visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.