THE ESCAPE OF FREDERICK DOUGLASS Depicts Activist's Life On MarshStream

Based on The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, this powerful work shares some of the most gut-wrenching moments of the activist's life.

Mar. 30, 2021  
THE ESCAPE OF FREDERICK DOUGLASS Depicts Activist's Life On MarshStream

In homage to Black leaders who shaped and defined American history, The Marsh presents Darryl Van Leer's thrilling The Escape of Frederick Douglass on its digital platform, MarshStream.

In this acclaimed production, Van Leer brings to vivid life African American rights activist Frederick Douglass, starting with his youth as an unruly boy caught in a slave training camp.

Based on The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, this powerful work shares some of the most gut-wrenching moments of the activist's life, from leaving his nurturing mother and grandmother, to brutal encounters with the notorious slave owner Edward Covey, and his thrilling and suspenseful train ride to freedom.

Immediately following the performance, Van Leer will be joined by The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman for an exclusive Q&A.

Part of the Solo Performer Spotlight series, The Escape of Frederick Douglass will be streamed 7:30pm, Saturday, April 24. For more information, please visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Strong T-Shirt
I'm In Tech Phone Case
Patti Murin: Princess Bed Head Mug

Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories
San Francisco Opera Pilots Aloha Real-Time Remote Collaboration Music Service to Prepare f Photo

San Francisco Opera Pilots Aloha Real-Time Remote Collaboration Music Service to Prepare for Live Performances

New Virtual Repertory Company To Help Reimagine Theatre For The Post-pandemic World Photo

New Virtual Repertory Company To Help Reimagine Theatre For The Post-pandemic World

A.C.T. Presents Filmed Reading Of Alice Childresss TROUBLE IN MIND Photo

A.C.T. Presents Filmed Reading Of Alice Childress's TROUBLE IN MIND

Photo Flash: Opera San José Kicks Off Spring with LOVE & SECRETS: A DOMESTIC TR Photo

Photo Flash: Opera San José Kicks Off Spring with LOVE & SECRETS: A DOMESTIC TRILOGY


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Annenberg Center Presents Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers, April 22
  • Franky D. Gonzalez Announced as 4 Seasons Residency 2021-22 Recipient Playwright
  • 4th Annual Philly Theatre Week Announced for April
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!