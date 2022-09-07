Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 07, 2022  

Symphony San Jose Presents LA GRAND VIOLA With Timothy Ridout, October 22 & 23

During its 20th Anniversary concert season, Symphony San Jose will feature acclaimed solo artists chosen for their virtuosity and their singular magic on their instrument.

With its deep, resonant sound, the viola is known as the orchestra's inner voice; but its solo magic is equally powerful. Dazzling English violist Timothy Ridout, one of Europe's foremost young stars, performs two contrasting works, Williams' Suite for Viola and Paganini's Sonata per la Grand Viola.

The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113. Nearby, inexpensive parking available on San Carlos Street (city-owned) garage with entrances on 2nd and 3rd Streets.

THE PROGRAM:

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade in A minor
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Suite for Viola
Niccolò Paganini: Sonata per la Grand Viola
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No 4 Italian

Soloist: Timothy Ridout, viola. Conductor: Tito Muñoz.

This will mark the first appearance at Symphony San Jose for the talented soloist.


