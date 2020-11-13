Solo Fest Winners Lorri Holt and Marga Gomez Return To MarshStream For Encores

Lynne Kaufman's Who Killed Sylvia Plath starring Lorri Holt will be presented 7:30pm, Saturday, November 28 and 5:00pm, Sunday, November 29.

Leading Bay Area actresses Lorri Holt and Marga Gomez, voted the two winners of the "Best Performance Award" from a field 50+ international participants in the 2020 MarshStream International Solo Fest, return for encore performances when The Marsh welcomes back the powerhouse performers for exclusive MarshStream presentations of Lorri Holt in Lynne Kaufman's Who Killed Sylvia Plath (Nov. 28-29) and Marga Gomez's Not Getting Any Younger (Dec. 5-6)

. Says The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, "Lorri and Marga really stand out as individuals who have done an amazing job translating their exquisite live performance onto the screen. In their own separate ways, they each bring us that much closer to their subtle, brilliant performances, and it is a joy to watch. We never anticipated that solo performance would translate as beautifully as it does to the virtual black box, and we couldn't be more thrilled to continue presenting through this medium."

Lynne Kaufman's Who Killed Sylvia Plath starring Lorri Holt will be presented 7:30pm, Saturday, November 28 and 5:00pm, Sunday, November 29 followed by Marga Gomez's Not Getting Any Younger will be presented 7:30pm, Saturday, December 5 and 5:00pm, Sunday, December 6 on MarshStream. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.

