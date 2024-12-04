Social Media Sensation Nurse John is Coming to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Social media powerhouse and comedic talent John Dela Cruz, known to his legion of fans as Nurse John, embarks on his first-ever live tour with the highly anticipated Short-Staffed Tour coming to BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre on Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. This groundbreaking event marks Nurse John's transition from the digital space to the stage, significantly boosting his brand's presence and visibility, and representing a major milestone in his career.

A licensed nurse by profession, John has taken the digital world by storm with his relatable and hilarious commentary on the healthcare industry. Known for his ability to turn the everyday struggles of hard-working short-staffed, underpaid, and undervalued healthcare professionals into comedic gold, Nurse John has amassed over 12 million followers globally. His content feels like a conversation with a work bestie—where he and his audience can trauma dump, cry, scream, and laugh together, resonating deeply with audiences who appreciate his raw and authentic humor.



The Short-Staffed Tour represents a strategic move to capitalize on Nurse John’s immense online popularity by bringing his comedy to live audiences. Performances will feature new, exclusive material crafted specifically for the tour and VIP packages that will give fans an opportunity to meet Nurse John up close and personal.



"I have never imagined in my life that I would one day be on stage, doing stand-up and making my besties laugh, cry, and feel seen! It is so surreal but it’s here and I am excited," says Dela Cruz. "I have worked so hard to create the comedy experience of a lifetime and I can't wait to share it with everyone. Get ready to be short-staffed!”



The Short-Staffed Tour merges the digital success of a social media influencer with the live performance arena. With a massive and engaged follower base, the tour is anticipated to sell out theaters around the county.

