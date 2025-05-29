Sigur Rós is Coming to BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre in November

Sigur Rós will return to the US and Canada – coming to San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre for two performances only on Sunday, November 16 at 8 p.m. and Monday, November 17 at 8 p.m. These shows, along with their EU/UK dates in September and October, are the final leg of their unique world tour that sees them collaborating with local orchestras and conductor Robert Ames, bringing their latest album ÁTTA to life alongside favourites from their extensive catalogue, including songs from Takk…, the band’s much loved album which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. A new orchestral version of “Andvari” from the album, recorded live with Elja Ensemble at Harpa in Reykjavik in December 2024, is available today; this includes a visualizer for the track as well. This kicks off a year of celebration of Takk… which will include limited edition physical sets, digital releases, and more.



Since 2022, Sigur Rós have established orchestral accompaniment as their standard method of touring. Reuniting with keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson, the members played alongside full orchestras in grand concert halls across Europe and North America. The band enlisted the Wordless Music Orchestra for their Stateside dates, where they performed new material as well as favorites from their extensive catalog. Described as “an articulation of beauty almost beyond comprehension” (Dallas Observer), the performances are simultaneously as expressive and indescribable as Hopelandic, all a testament to the timeless pull of Sigur Rós.



The new tour comes in the wake of a fruitful era for the band’s fans. At the start of the new decade, the band dove deep into their archives for long-anticipated works. They first released Odin’s Raven Magic (2020), an orchestral album originally made nearly two decades prior, and later reissued ( ) for its 20th anniversary in 2022. Their first collection of new material in nearly a decade, ÁTTA (2023) leans heavily towards the orchestral, featuring contributions from the London Contemporary Orchestra. With close to ten million albums sold, Sigur Rós stands as one of the most ambitious and acclaimed bands of recent times, whose new artistic endeavors only points towards an expansive, exciting future.

