Shotgun Players To Present Their 29th Season

Founding Artistic Director Patrick Dooley has this to say about Shotgun's latest lineup: "For 2020 we selected a season of plays with writing that leaped off the page. Words so good that you want to hear them every night. And we found plays with characters that intrigue us - not necessarily because they're so honorable that we want to be like them - but because we might have something to learn from their all too familiar shortcomings. We hope you'll be as inspired (and hopeful!) as we are for our 2020 season."



In addition to the six main stage plays in Shotgun's 29th season, they are also offering a set of three staged readings.



2020-2021 Main Stage Season

Henry V

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Patrick Dooley

March-April

Opening night: Thursday, March 26, 2020

The Claim

Written by Tim Cowbury

Director to be announced

May-June

Opening night: Friday, May 22

Quack

Written by Eliza Clark

Directed by Brady Brophy-Hilton

July-August

Opening night: Friday, July 17, 2020

The Niceties

Written by Eleanor Burgess

Directed by Lisa Marie Rollins

August-September

Opening night: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Citizen Brain

Written by Josh Kornbluth

Directed by Casey Stangl

October-November

Opening night: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Passing Strange

Written by Stew

Directed by Brendan Simon

Winner of a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical!

December-January

Opening night: Thursday, December 17, 2020

2020-2021 Champagne Staged Reading Series

We Are Radios

By Chana Porter

Music by Ted Hearne

Dates TBD

A Small Fire

By Adam Bock

Directed by Lisa Steindler

Dates TBD

Man of God

By Anna Moench

Directed by Michelle Talgarow

Dates TBD



More at shotgunplayers.org.





