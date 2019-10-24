Shotgun Players To Present Their 29th Season
Founding Artistic Director Patrick Dooley has this to say about Shotgun's latest lineup: "For 2020 we selected a season of plays with writing that leaped off the page. Words so good that you want to hear them every night. And we found plays with characters that intrigue us - not necessarily because they're so honorable that we want to be like them - but because we might have something to learn from their all too familiar shortcomings. We hope you'll be as inspired (and hopeful!) as we are for our 2020 season."
In addition to the six main stage plays in Shotgun's 29th season, they are also offering a set of three staged readings.
For more information, go to shotgunplayers.org/online/article/2020-season, email boxoffice@shotgunplayers.org, or call 510.841.6500.
2020-2021 Main Stage Season
Henry V
Written by William Shakespeare
Directed by Patrick Dooley
March-April
Opening night: Thursday, March 26, 2020
The Claim
Written by Tim Cowbury
Director to be announced
May-June
Opening night: Friday, May 22
Quack
Written by Eliza Clark
Directed by Brady Brophy-Hilton
July-August
Opening night: Friday, July 17, 2020
The Niceties
Written by Eleanor Burgess
Directed by Lisa Marie Rollins
August-September
Opening night: Thursday, September 3, 2020
Citizen Brain
Written by Josh Kornbluth
Directed by Casey Stangl
October-November
Opening night: Thursday, October 22, 2020
Passing Strange
Written by Stew
Directed by Brendan Simon
Winner of a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical!
December-January
Opening night: Thursday, December 17, 2020
2020-2021 Champagne Staged Reading Series
We Are Radios
By Chana Porter
Music by Ted Hearne
Dates TBD
A Small Fire
By Adam Bock
Directed by Lisa Steindler
Dates TBD
Man of God
By Anna Moench
Directed by Michelle Talgarow
Dates TBD
More at shotgunplayers.org.