San Francisco SPCA To Celebrate 39th Annual Holiday Windows At Macy’s Union Square

The San Francisco SPCA will present the 39th Annual Holiday Windows at Macy’s Union Square, offering visitors the chance to meet adoptable cats and dogs Wednesdays through Sundays from 12–5 p.m. through December 31, 2025. The events will support the organization’s ongoing mission to improve the lives of animals in need, with full details available at sfspca.org/holiday.

The Holiday Windows season will include a Shelter Animal Toy Drive on Saturday, December 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., where visitors may donate new cat or dog toys at the SF SPCA tent at Winter Walk on Stockton at O’Farrell. Cast members from Cirque du Soleil ECHO will join the San Francisco SPCA’s Animal-Assisted Therapy Animals from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The SF SPCA will also host a booth at Winter Walk on December 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., where visitors may meet therapy animals, take photos, and purchase SF SPCA merchandise and personalized gifts.

As part of a new holiday partnership, Cirque du Soleil ECHO will offer theatergoers a 25% ticket discount, with $3 from each ticket purchased through the offer donated to the SF SPCA to support animal welfare programs. “The holidays should be a time of joy for every animal, not just those already in homes. Our 39-year partnership with Macy's Union Square transforms window shopping into lifesaving action,” said Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, CEO of the SF SPCA. “Between our iconic Holiday Windows and KTVU and FOX LOCAL on 2's toy drive on December 13, our community has multiple ways to make a difference. Whether through adoption, toy donations, or simply spreading the word, together we can rewrite these animals' stories before the year ends.”

Throughout the holiday period, the SF SPCA will offer Name Your Price adoptions for all animals over five months old in an effort to help more than 500 animals find homes before year’s end. Families considering adoption may view available animals at sfspca.org/adopt.