Hershey Felder to Return to TheatreWorks in World Premiere of THE PIANO AND ME

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in 2026 with the return of actor/pianist/writer Hershey Felder in the World Premiere of Hershey Felder: The Piano and Me. Known for his hit portrayals of musical geniuses in his beloved composer series, Felder now renders a different musical artist: Hershey Felder.

In this brand-new play, Felder plays himself as well as many of the characters he’s met along the way who have made his art possible. After some 16 musical protagonists, 6,000 live performances, 18 musical films, and 30 hours of musical repertoire, Felder tells the story behind the story: the joy, the heartbreak, the elation, the insanity, and, above everything, the music that drives it all. Featuring performances of beloved compositions by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Bartók, and more, Hershey Felder: The Piano and Me will perform January 17 – February 8, 2026 at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

Breaking many TheatreWorks box office records, Felder has long been a favorite of TheatreWorks audiences, who have flocked to his hit productions including Hershey Felder: Rachmaninoff and the Tsar; Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone; Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris; Our Great Tchaikovsky; Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin; Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY; and Hershey Felder: Beethoven.

TheatreWorks is committed to creating an environment that is accessible for all audiences in its community. American Sign Language interpretation will be available at the performance of Hershey Felder: The Piano and Me at 7:30pm Thursday, January 29. In partnership with c2 Caption Coalition, TheatreWorks will include open captioning (a screen displaying all dialogue and a description of sound effects) for the 2pm Sunday, February 1 performance. TheatreWorks is collaborating with Gravity Access Services in offering audio descriptions to assist patrons who are visually impaired. This service will be available at the 2pm Sunday, January 25 performance (To utilize audio description, patrons should pre-register at 877-662-8978 after purchasing tickets). Assistive listening devices are offered at every performance with no advance registration required.