San Francisco’s Circus Bella To Present STARLIGHT, An All-New Winter Circus Spectacular

Circus Bella will return to its Big Top Circus Tent this winter with STARLIGHT, an all-new production running December 12, 2025 through January 4, 2026 at The Crossing at East Cut, located at 211 Beale Street at Howard Street in San Francisco.

The limited engagement includes 26 performances in a 350-seat, heated tent, staging the show in the round with a 90-minute run time plus a 15-minute intermission. Seating is divided into two sections—Premium (first two rows, assigned) and General Admission—with tickets priced $55 to $75. The venue and adjacent restrooms are ADA accessible.

Co-founder and director Abigail Munn leads the production, which features a diverse cast of 13 performers presenting acts spanning balance, strength, aerial work, clowning, and juggling. Guest artists Ariele Ebacher of Vermont and Ossy Sanchez of Las Vegas join the ensemble. Original music is performed live by the Circus Bella All-Star Band, with compositions by Rob Reich and additional members of the ensemble. Costumes are designed by Autumn Adamme of Dark Garden Unique Corsetry.

The show takes place inside a 68-foot round tent built in Italy by Francesco Grego, with audiences seated around an elevated stage. Concessions including popcorn, cotton candy, pretzels, hot cider, and cocktails will be available, and nearby food and beverage options at the Crossing at East Cut will offer discounted pricing. STARLIGHT continues Circus Bella’s 18-year tradition of presenting circus programming to Bay Area families through support from SF New Deal’s ENGY activation series and a partnership with the Crossing at East Cut.

The cast includes Veronica Blair (aerial straps), Toni Cannon (duo hand balancing), Jamie Coventry (clown), Ariele Ebacher (tight wire), Mia Fan (duo hand balancing), Dwoira Galilea (aerial web), Elise Hing (contortion), Natasha Kaluza (clown and hula hoops), Calvin Kai Ku (clown), Abigail Munn (ringmaster), Ori Quesada (rola bola), Ossy Sanchez (bounce juggling and gauchos), and Jack Weinstock (foot juggling). The Circus Bella All-Star Band features Ian Carey on trumpet, Christina Walton on violin, Kasey Knudsen on saxophone, Michael Pinkham on percussion, Jonathan Seiberlich on tuba, and Katy Stephan on keyboard and accordion. The production team includes Costume Designer Autumn Adamme, lighting designer Tristan Fabiunke, production director Carlo Gentile, publicity by Lawrence Helman, tent boss Kirk Marsh, box office manager David Messimore, merchandise manager June Price, house manager Rhonda Sauce, and marketing and development director Avery Ucker. Jack Weinstock also serves as roustabout, set and graphic designer.

STARLIGHT will also offer two special New Year’s Eve performances on December 31 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The evening performance will conclude at midnight EST. Audiences will receive party hats and streamers, and the late performance will include a countdown and “Auld Lang Syne.”

Performances run December 12 through January 4, with shows scheduled throughout weekdays and weekends, including opening night on Friday, December 12 at 7 p.m., afternoon and evening performances on December 13 and 14, multiple performances December 19–23, December 26–30, and New Year’s Eve programming, followed by additional shows January 2–4 leading to the closing performances.