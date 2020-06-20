San Francisco Symphony Cancels Concerts Through December 2020
The San Francisco Symphony's COVID-19 response has been guided by a belief that we must "plan for the worst while hoping for the better." However, in accordance with guidelines from the State of California and City of San Francisco, they have made the difficult decision to cancel all San Francisco Symphony concerts through December 31, 2020.
San Francisco Symphony CEO Mark C. Hanson notes, "While we are deeply disappointed to not present the exciting lineup of live concerts we had planned for Fall 2020, including the start of Esa-Pekka Salonen's tenure as Music Director and a festival of events featuring our eight Collaborative Partners, we know this action is necessary in order to ensure the health and safety of our Orchestra, Chorus, staff, and audiences."
The following concerts are canceled:
- September 27: Legion of Honor Chamber Music
- October 2-3: Salonen: J.S. Bach & Sibelius 1
- October 8-11: Salonen: Duke Bluebeard's Castle
- October 15-17: Respighi's Pines of Rome
- October 18: Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, & City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
- October 19: Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, Gidon Kremer, & City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
- October 23 & 25: Buchbinder Performs Beethoven Piano Concertos Nos. 1 & 5
- October 24: Buchbinder Performs Beethoven Piano Concertos Nos. 2, 3, & 4
- October 25: Flute Recital with Sir James Galway
- October 26: Piano Recital with Rudolf Buchbinder
- October 27: Chick Corea with the SF Symphony
- October 30-November 1: MTT: Mahler 1
- November 5-6, 8: MTT: Beethoven's Missa solemnis
- November 8: China Philharmonic
- November 10: Israel Philharmonic Performs Mozart & Rite of Spring
- November 12, 14: The Fight for Equality: Julia Wolfe & Florence Price
- November 14: Music for Families: Music Around the World-Percussion
- November 15: Youth Orchestra
- November 20-22: Tchaikovsky's Pathétique
- November 27-28: The Princess Bride in Concert Film with SF Symphony
- November 29: Legion of Honor Chamber Music
- November 29: Chamber Music: Natural Beauty-Schubert's Trout Quintet
- December 2-3: Holiday Soul
- December 6: Chamber Music with Batiashvili, Capuçon, & Thibaudet
- December 11-12: Handel's Messiah
- December 12: Music for Families: Superheroes
- December 13: Peter and the Wolf
- December 13: A Merry-Achi Christmas with Mariachi Sol de México® de José Hernández
- December 15-16: Love Actually Film with SF Symphony
- December 17: Holiday Brass
- December 19, 22-23: Home Alone Film with SF Symphony
- December 20: 'Twas the Night-Festival of Carols
- December 31: New Year's Gaiety