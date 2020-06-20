San Francisco Symphony Cancels Concerts Through December 2020

The San Francisco Symphony's COVID-19 response has been guided by a belief that we must "plan for the worst while hoping for the better." However, in accordance with guidelines from the State of California and City of San Francisco, they have made the difficult decision to cancel all San Francisco Symphony concerts through December 31, 2020.

San Francisco Symphony CEO Mark C. Hanson notes, "While we are deeply disappointed to not present the exciting lineup of live concerts we had planned for Fall 2020, including the start of Esa-Pekka Salonen's tenure as Music Director and a festival of events featuring our eight Collaborative Partners, we know this action is necessary in order to ensure the health and safety of our Orchestra, Chorus, staff, and audiences."

The following concerts are canceled:

September 27: Legion of Honor Chamber Music

October 2-3: Salonen: J.S. Bach & Sibelius 1

October 8-11: Salonen: Duke Bluebeard's Castle

October 15-17: Respighi's Pines of Rome

October 18: Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, & City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

October 19: Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, Gidon Kremer, & City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

October 23 & 25: Buchbinder Performs Beethoven Piano Concertos Nos. 1 & 5

October 24: Buchbinder Performs Beethoven Piano Concertos Nos. 2, 3, & 4

October 25: Flute Recital with Sir James Galway

October 26: Piano Recital with Rudolf Buchbinder

October 27: Chick Corea with the SF Symphony

October 30-November 1: MTT: Mahler 1

November 5-6, 8: MTT: Beethoven's Missa solemnis

November 8: China Philharmonic

November 10: Israel Philharmonic Performs Mozart & Rite of Spring

November 12, 14: The Fight for Equality: Julia Wolfe & Florence Price

November 14: Music for Families: Music Around the World-Percussion

November 15: Youth Orchestra

November 20-22: Tchaikovsky's Pathétique

November 27-28: The Princess Bride in Concert Film with SF Symphony

November 29: Legion of Honor Chamber Music

November 29: Chamber Music: Natural Beauty-Schubert's Trout Quintet

December 2-3: Holiday Soul

December 6: Chamber Music with Batiashvili, Capuçon, & Thibaudet

December 11-12: Handel's Messiah

December 12: Music for Families: Superheroes

December 13: Peter and the Wolf

December 13: A Merry-Achi Christmas with Mariachi Sol de México® de José Hernández

December 15-16: Love Actually Film with SF Symphony

December 17: Holiday Brass

December 19, 22-23: Home Alone Film with SF Symphony

December 20: 'Twas the Night-Festival of Carols

December 31: New Year's Gaiety

